India-US Friendship: बाइडन के ट्वीट पर पीएम मोदी का जवाब; भारत-अमेरिका की दोस्ती वैश्विक भलाई को देगी ताकत

अमेरिका और मिस्र की अपनी यात्रा के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी भारत पहुंच गए हैं। भारत आने पर भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा और कई केंद्रीय मंत्रियों ने उनका स्वागत किया। इस बीच, अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन ने भारत और अमेरिका की दोस्ती के बारे में बड़ी बात कही है। उन्होंने अपने ट्वीट में भारत और अमेरिका की दोस्ती को दुनिया की सबसे महत्वपूर्ण बताया है। अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के ट्वीट पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भी सहमति जताई है।

The friendship between the United States and India is among the most consequential in the world. And it's stronger, closer, and more dynamic than ever. pic.twitter.com/6B8iLCos3f