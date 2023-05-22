PM Modi: 2000 का नोट लाने के पक्ष में नहीं थे PM मोदी, पूर्व सहयोगी का दावा; कांग्रेस ने बताया 'लीपापोती'

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के पूर्व प्रमुख सलाहकार रहे नृपेंद्र मिश्र का कहना है कि जब 2016 में नोटबंदी हुई थी, उस वक्त भी पीएम मोदी 2000 का नोट लाने के पक्ष में नहीं थे क्योंकि उन्हें लगता था कि रोजाना के लेन-देन के हिसाब से यह ठीक नहीं है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के हवाले से यह खबर सामने आई है। वहीं नृपेंद्र मिश्र के इस बयान से कांग्रेस ने नाराजगी जाहिर की है और कहा है कि यह सिर्फ लीपापोती की कोशिश है। बता दें कि रिजर्व बैंक ने बीते शुक्रवार को नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर 2000 के नोट सर्कुलेशन से बाहर करने का निर्देश जारी किया है।
PM's former top aide now says that self-styled Vishwaguru was opposed to introduction of the 2000 rupee note in Nov 2016!— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 21, 2023
Next, he will say that the one who announced it saying ‘Mitron’ was forced into demonetisation by his advisers.
This is nothing but pathetic damage… https://t.co/5NZ7d98u6D
