World Lion Day: 'भारत को एशियाई शेरों का घर होने पर गर्व', विश्व शेर दिवस पर पीएम बोले- लगातार बढ़ रही संख्या

विश्व शेर दिवस पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बृहस्पतिवार को कहा कि भारत को एशियाई शेरों का घर होने पर गर्व है और पिछले कुछ वर्षों में उनकी संख्या में लगातार वृद्धि देखी गई है। पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, मैं शेरों के निवास स्थान की रक्षा की दिशा में काम करने वाले सभी लोगों की सराहना करता हूं। हम उन्हें संजोना और उनकी रक्षा करने का काम जारी रखेंगे, यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि शेरों की आने वाली पीढ़ियों फलती-फूलती रहें। यह दिन शानदार जानवर को समर्पित है और इसका उद्देश्य शेरों के बारे में जागरूकता बढ़ाना है।
World Lion Day is an occasion to celebrate the majestic lions that captivate our hearts with their strength and magnificence. India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lions and over the last few years there has been a steady rise in the lion population in India. I laud all those… pic.twitter.com/ohWcPP2Ofe— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2023
