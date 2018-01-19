Download App
Home ›   India News ›   PM Modi is the best doctor for the treatment of diseases of India says Arjun Ram Meghwal

केंद्रीय मंत्री बोले- भारत की बड़ी ‘बीमारियों’ के इलाज के लिए मोदी ‘बेस्ट डॉक्टर’

एजेंसी, पणजी Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 04:45 PM IST
PM Modi is the best doctor for the treatment of diseases of India says Arjun Ram Meghwal
पीएम मोदी
केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुन राम मेघवाल ने कहा कि मोदी के देश की ‘बीमारियों’ के इलाज के लिए ‘बेस्ट डॉक्टर’ कहा है। मेघवाल ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि पीएम मोदी के पास भले ही एमबीबीएस की डिग्री न हो लेकिन वह देश को पीड़ित करने वाली बीमारी का इलाज करने के लिए ‘बेस्ट डॉक्टर’ हैं।

जल संसाधन, नदी विकास और गंगा संरक्षण मंत्रालय राज्य मंत्री ने यह टिप्पणी यहां एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान की। मेघवाल ने कहा कि 1947 में ब्रिटिश शासन से आजाद होने वाले भारत के अलावा कई अन्य देश भी थे। भारत ने हालांकि उस दर से वृद्धि नहीं की जिस गति से उसे करनी चाहिए थी। ऐसा छह बड़ी बीमारियों के कारण हुआ। उन्होंने कहा, ‘ऐसा नहीं है कि विकास नहीं हुआ लेकिन उस गति से नहीं हुआ जैसा चाहते थे।’ 

मेघवाल ने कहा स्वच्छता, भ्रष्टाचार, गरीबी, सांप्रदायिकता, जातिवाद और आतंकवाद छह बीमारियां हैं जिन्हें प्रधानमंत्री ने चिह्नित किया है। इन बीमारियों ने देश को जकड़ रखा है। ये देश की धीमी गति के लिए जिम्मेदार हैं। मेघवाल ने कहा कि पीएम मोदी ने भारत के वांछित विकास सुनिश्चित करने का संकल्प लिया है। केंद्रीय मंत्री ने जोर देकर कहा कि ‘मेरा देश बदल रहा है, आगे बढ़ रहा है’ सिर्फ नारा नहीं है बल्कि देश के बदलाव की हकीकत है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

