पीएम मोदी का भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को दिवाली मनाने का न्योता, 9 नवंबर को आयोजन

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to his residence on 9th November, to celebrate Diwali. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/fFPSnisfbW— ANI (@ANI) 7 November 2019
दिल्ली का वायु प्रदूषण जानलेवा साबित हो रहा है। प्रदूषण के कारण लोगों को श्वास संबंधी गंभीर बीमारियां हो रही हैं और इनकी वजह से प्रतिदिन कम से कम 27 लोगों की जान जा रही है।
7 नवंबर 2019