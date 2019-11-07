शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   PM Modi invited BJP workers to celebrate diwali at residence on 9th november

पीएम मोदी का भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को दिवाली मनाने का न्योता, 9 नवंबर को आयोजन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 07 Nov 2019 06:11 PM IST
नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं को अपने साथ दिवाली मनाने का आमंत्रण दिया है। पीएम मोदी अपने आवास पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ 9 नवंबर को दिवाली मनाएंगे। 
विज्ञापन
 
आपको बता दें कि हर साल पीएम मोदी दिवाली के दिन देश के जवानों की बीच पहुंचकर उनका उत्साहवर्धन करते रहे हैं। इस साल दीवाली के अवसर पर जम्मू-कश्मीर के राजौरी में जवानों के साथ दिवाली मनाकर उनका उत्साहवर्धन किया था।  
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल). अपने शहर में मुफ्त डेमो क्लास के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

पीएम मोदी
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में बोले पीएम मोदी- 4.50 लाख मध्यम वर्गीय परिवारों के लिए कैबिनेट ने लिया बड़ा फैसला

7 नवंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी।
Uttar Pradesh

12 नवंबर को देव दीपावली पर काशी नहीं आएंगे पीएम, इस वजह से स्थगित हुआ कार्यक्रम

2 नवंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी, बोरिस जॉनसन के साथ
India News

ब्रिटेन प्रधानमंत्री की दिवाली शुभकामना पर बोले पीएम मोदी, उम्मीद है समोसे-मिठाई का लुत्फ लिया होगा

28 अक्टूबर 2019

नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
Manyawar Mohey

नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
Bollywood

अभिनेता ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत, 'पड़ोसियों ने नहीं मनाने दी दिवाली', दीये जलाने से रोका

28 अक्टूबर 2019

vishwa bhanu
vishwa bhanu
vishwa bhanu
vishwa bhanu
Bollywood

अभिनेता ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत, 'पड़ोसियों ने नहीं मनाने दी दिवाली', दीये जलाने से रोका

28 अक्टूबर 2019

Leo
Horoscope

सिंह राशि: आज का राशिफल

7 नवंबर 2019

Chanakya niti chanakya niti tips for life chanakya quotes in hindi
Wellness

चाणक्य नीति: दुनिया में है सिर्फ चार बेशकीमती चीजें, बाकी सब बेकार

6 नवंबर 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
narendra modi pm modi diwali celebration pm modi diwali celebration
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Ketu transit in Scorpio 2020 know the effect
Predictions

Ketu Transit 2020: साल 2020 में केतु का राशि परिवर्तन, इन राशियों के लिए होगा हानिकारक

7 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र UPDATE: संजय राउत बोले- संविधान भाजपा की जागीर नहीं, सीएम हमारा ही होगा

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अंडे
Health & Fitness

SPECIAL: ज्यादा अंडे खाने से हो जाती है मौत? अंडे सेहत के लिए अच्छे होते हैं या बुरे?

7 नवंबर 2019

kiran rao
Bollywood

फिल्म 'लगान' के सेट पर शुरू हुई थी आमिर और किरन की लव स्टोरी, पहली पत्नी के साथ ऐसे हैं रिश्ते

7 नवंबर 2019

harshali
Bollywood

चार साल में इतनी बदल गई 'बजरंगी भाईजान' की 'मुन्नी', इन पांच तस्वीरों में देखें बदला हुआ लुक

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Ajay Devgn and Priti Sinha
Bollywood

अजय देवगन दिखाएंगे रामसे ब्रदर्स की अनसुनी कहानियां, फ्लॉप फिल्म के हिट सीन ने बदल दी थी किस्मत

7 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या विवाद
India News

सीजेआई तुरंत सुनवाई वाले मामलों से हटे, अयोध्या पर कल दे सकते हैं फैसला

7 नवंबर 2019

चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम
Cricket News

दो और भारतीय क्रिकेटर फिक्सिंग मामले में गिरफ्तार, धीमी बल्लेबाजी के मिले थे पैसे

7 नवंबर 2019

terence lewis
Television

टेरेंस लुईस ने बताया रियलिटी शोज का काला सच, सामने आई चैनल और कंटेस्टेंट की हकीकत

7 नवंबर 2019

मनमोहन सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

करतारपुर: भारत ने पूर्व पीएम के लिए मांगी जेड प्लस सुरक्षा, पाकिस्तान ने किया खुली गाड़ी का इंतजाम

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

pollution in delhi ncr
India News

सांस संबंधी बीमारी के चलते दिल्ली में रोज 27 मौतें, हर परिवार इलाज पर खर्च कर रहा 1.16 लाख रुपये

दिल्ली का वायु प्रदूषण जानलेवा साबित हो रहा है। प्रदूषण के कारण लोगों को श्वास संबंधी गंभीर बीमारियां हो रही हैं और इनकी वजह से प्रतिदिन कम से कम 27 लोगों की जान जा रही है।

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
संसद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आज से 53 साल पहले संसद भवन के बाहर साधु-संतों पर चली थीं गोलियां, पढ़ें क्या था पूरा मामला

7 नवंबर 2019

नवजोत सिद्धू
India News

सरकार पर बिफरे सिद्धू, पाक जाने की इजाजत के लिए विदेश मंत्रालय को लिखा तीसरा पत्र

7 नवंबर 2019

विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार
India News

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर: पाक की पैंतरेबाजी पर विदेश मंत्रालय ने सुनाई खरी-खरी

7 नवंबर 2019

काबुल शेर खान
India News

ज्यादा कद-काठी बनी काबुल के शेर खान के लिए मुसीबत, लेनी पड़ी पुलिस की मदद

7 नवंबर 2019

मुंबई में पश्चिमी रेलवे ने खास अभियान चलाया
India News

मुंबई में गलत तरीके से रेलवे ट्रैक पार किया, तो 'यमराज' आपको उठा ले जाएगा

7 नवंबर 2019

शिवसेना
India News

महाराष्ट्र: नीतिन गडकरी ने कहा- भाजपा-शिवसेना के साथ फडणवीस बनेंगे सीएम

7 नवंबर 2019

Nitin Gadkari
India News

गडकरी का महाराष्ट्र वापसी की अटकलों पर विराम, कहा- फडणवीस ही होंगे मुख्यमंत्री

7 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र UPDATE: संजय राउत बोले- संविधान भाजपा की जागीर नहीं, सीएम हमारा ही होगा

7 नवंबर 2019

भाजपा
India News

झारखंड: प्रदेश प्रभारी के आवास पर भाजपा कोर कमिटी की बैठक

7 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

ज्यादा कद-काठी बनी काबुल के शेर खान के लिए मुसीबत, लेनी पड़ी पुलिस की मदद

लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में हुए अफगानिस्तान और वेस्ट इंडीज के मुकाबले में काबुल के शेर खान अपनी टीम का उत्साह बढ़ाने स्टेडियम पहुंचे और जमकर एंजॉय करते हुए देखे गए।

7 नवंबर 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर 2:05

‘जन्नत-ए-कश्मीर’ में सीजन की पहली बर्फबारी, धरती पर स्वर्ग जैसा नजारा

7 नवंबर 2019

शिवसेना 2:25

महाराष्ट्र: नीतिन गडकरी ने कहा- भाजपा-शिवसेना के साथ फडणवीस बनेंगे सीएम

7 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:33

रीमिक्स गानों को लेकर मोहित सूरी का बड़ा बयान, कहा- आने वाली पीढ़ी के लिए कुछ तो असली गाने बना लो

7 नवंबर 2019

watch business and tech news including news WhatsApp feature 3:01

WhatsApp का ये नया फीचर आपके लिए जानना है बेहद जरूरी, देखें टेक और कारोबार की बड़ी खबरें

7 नवंबर 2019

Related

राम वंशावली
India News

कहानी रघुकुल की, जानिए श्रीराम की वंशावली

7 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली के अंबेडकर नगर में बारिश
India News

ऐसा हो तो दिल्ली-एनसीआर की आबोहवा में आएगा सुधार, इस वजह से बिगड़ा था मौसम का हाल

7 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या
India News

अयोध्या में सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम, अमर उजाला से बोले सिटी एसपी, जिले में पर्याप्त पुलिस इंतजाम

7 नवंबर 2019

बंगाल टाइगर (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: नदी में चट्टानों के बीच फंसे बाघ की मौत, पोस्टमार्टम को भेजा गया शव

7 नवंबर 2019

JOB Delhi high-court
India News

दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट का आदेश, कहा- सार्वजनिक जगहों पर और अधिक शिशु स्तनपान कक्ष बनाए जाएं

7 नवंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'हाउडी मोदी' पर प्रियंका गांधी का तंज, फिर भी अमेरिका ने घटाए एच-1बी वीजा

7 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited