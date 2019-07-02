शहर चुनें

PM Modi interacted with IAS officers of 2017 batch, who have been appointed Asst Secretaries in GoI

आईएएस अधिकारियों से बोले प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, जनता को ध्यान में रख कर पूरा करें काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 02 Jul 2019 07:55 PM IST
आईएएस अधिकारियों को संबोधित करते प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
आईएएस अधिकारियों को संबोधित करते प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 2017 बैच के उन आईएएस अधिकारियों को संबोधित किया जिन्हें हाल ही में भारत सरकार में सहायक सचिव के पदों पर नियुक्त किया गया है। प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि इस कार्यक्रम का उद्देश्य सरकार के काम में नवीनता और ताजगी का संचार करना है। 
उन्होंने कहा कि अनुभव और ताजगी का संगम प्रणाली के लिए फायदेमंद होगा। प्रधानमंत्री ने आईएएस अधिकारियों से कहा कि उन्हें जो काम दिया गया है उसे नए तरीके से औक नागरिकों को ध्यान में रखते हुए पूरा करना चाहिए।

 

अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

