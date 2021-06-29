बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   PM Narendra Modi Meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval on Jammu Air Force Station Drone Attack

जम्मू ड्रोन अटैक मामला: पीएम मोदी की उच्चस्तरीय बैठक शुरू, अमित शाह और राजनाथ सिंह मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली। Published by: योगेश साहू Updated Tue, 29 Jun 2021 05:51 PM IST

सार

जम्मू-कश्मीर में हुए ड्रोन हमले को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की उच्च स्तरीय बैठक शुरू हो गई है। बैठक में गृह मंत्री अमित शाह, रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह और एनएसए अजीत डोभाल भी मौजूद हैं। 
पीएम मोदी
पीएम मोदी - फोटो : ANI
विस्तार

जम्मू-कश्मीर में हुए ड्रोन हमले को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की उच्च स्तरीय बैठक शुरू हो गई है। बैठक में गृह मंत्री अमित शाह, रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह और एनएसए अजीत डोभाल भी मौजूद हैं। सूत्रों ने बताया कि इसमें अधिक से अधिक युवाओं, स्टार्ट-अप और रणनीतिक समुदाय को शामिल करने से संबंधित पहलुओं पर चर्चा की जा रही है।
india news national prime minister of india narendra modi rajnath singh amit shah
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

