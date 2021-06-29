जम्मू ड्रोन अटैक मामला: पीएम मोदी की उच्चस्तरीय बैठक शुरू, अमित शाह और राजनाथ सिंह मौजूद

PM holds high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval, discussions held on futuristic challenges in the defence sector & equipping our forces with modern equipment: Sources
(File photos) pic.twitter.com/hkM6aJhq8M — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.