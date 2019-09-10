पीएम मोदी ने दक्षिण एशिया के पहले क्रॉस-बॉर्डर पेट्रोलियम पाइपलाइन का किया उद्घाटन

PM Modi: After the devastating earthquake in 2015 when Nepal took up the reconstruction, India extended its hand for cooperation as a neighbour and a close friend. I am happy that due to our joint cooperation houses have been built again in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts of Nepal. pic.twitter.com/ik30DauhSf— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
तमिलनाडु की राजधानी चेन्नई से आज सुबह एक आंतकवादी को गिरफ्तारी किया गया है। गिरफ्तार आंतकी बांग्लादेश के आंतकी संगठन से है। गिरफ्तारी के बाद से ही पूरे इलाके में अफरा-तफरी का माहौल है। पुलिस ने पूरे इलाके को घेर लिया है।
10 सितंबर 2019