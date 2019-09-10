शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   PM Modi gave gift to Nepal, inaugrates first cross-border petroleum pipeline of South Asia

पीएम मोदी ने दक्षिण एशिया के पहले क्रॉस-बॉर्डर पेट्रोलियम पाइपलाइन का किया उद्घाटन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 10 Sep 2019 01:01 PM IST
नरेंद्र मोदी ने भारत और नेपाल के बीच पेट्रोलियम उत्पाद पाइपलाइन का उद्घाटन किया
नरेंद्र मोदी ने भारत और नेपाल के बीच पेट्रोलियम उत्पाद पाइपलाइन का उद्घाटन किया - फोटो : ANI
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को मोतिहारी और अमलेखगंज (नेपाल) के बीच पेट्रोलियम उत्पाद पाइपलाइन का उद्घाटन किया। उन्होंने नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री केपी शर्मा ओली के साथ वीडियो कांफ्रेसिंग के जरिए इस पाइपलाइन का उद्घाटन किया है। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा, 'यह काफी संतोष की बात है कि दक्षिण एशिया का पहला क्रॉस-बॉर्डर पेट्रोलियम पाइपलाइन का काम रिकॉर्ड समय में पूरा हो गया। यह अपने अपेक्षित समय से आधे में ही तैयार हो गया है।'
प्रधानमंत्री ने आगे कहा, 'इसका श्रेय आपके नेतृत्व, नेपाल सरकार के समर्थन और हमारे संयुक्त प्रयासों को जाता है। 2015 में आए विनाशकारी भूकंप के बाद जब नेपाल ने पुनर्निर्माण का बीड़ा उठाया तो भारत ने पड़ोसी और करीबी दोस्त के रूप में सहयोग के लिए उसकी तरफ अपना हाथ बढ़ाया था। मुझे खुशी है कि हमारे संयुक्त सहयोग के कारण नेपाल के गोरखा और नुवाकोट जिलों में फिर से घर बनाए गए हैं।'
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

