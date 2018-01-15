Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Naval Staff Sunil Lanba and Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa pay tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti on #ArmyDay pic.twitter.com/sZyRQp9mvV— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2018
On Army Day, I convey greetings to the soldiers, veterans and their families. Every citizen of India has unwavering trust and pride in our Army, which protects the nation and is also at the forefront of humanitarian efforts during times of natural disasters and other accidents.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2018
On #ArmyDay we remember the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifices of our soldiers & salute their exemplary dedication & bravery. #ArmyDay2018— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) January 15, 2018
कांग्रेस ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से एक वीडिया ट्वीट कर कहा कि 'विश्व नेताओं से पीएम मोदी का गले लगना महज हगप्लोमेसी है।'
14 जनवरी 2018
