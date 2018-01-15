Download App
आर्मी डे: अमर जवान ज्योति पर तीनों सेनाध्यक्षों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि, PM ने दी जवानों को बधाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 09:34 AM IST
PM modi convey greetings for soldiers and bipin rawat pay tribute on army day 2018
भारतीय सेना दिवस के मौके पर सेना के थल सेना अध्यक्ष बिपिन रावत, नौसेना अध्यक्ष सुनील लांबा और वायुसेना वीएम धनौआ ने अमर जवान ज्योति पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की है। इस बीच प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी समेत कई दिग्गज नेताओं ने जवानों को शुभकामनाएं दी है। पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट करते हुए जवानों के बलिदान का महत्व बताया और लिखा कि उन सभी को सलाम जो राष्ट्र की खातिर शहीद हो जाते हैं। भारत उनके बलिदान को कभी नहीं भूलेगा।

पीएम ने कहा कि आर्मी डे के मौके पर मैं जवानों को ही नहीं उनके परिजनों को भी शुभकामनाएं देता हूं। आज हर देशवासी अपनी सुरक्षा को लेकर जवानों पर पूरा विश्वास है, साथ ही ये भी नहीं भूला जा सकता कि जवान आपदा के समय जिंदगियों को बचाने में अहम भूमिका निभाते हैं।
   

 

जानें क्यों मनाया जाता है आर्मी डे

आर्मी डे मनाने की परंपरा साल 1949 में सेना के पहले कमांडर इन चीफ लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल केएम करियप्पा के सम्मान में शुरू की गई थी। तब से हर साल सेना के सभी कमांड हेडक्वार्टर देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में आर्मी परेड सहित कई कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन करते हैं। इस मौके पर आयोजित होने वाली परेड का मकसद दुनिया को अपनी ताकत से रुबरु करवाना और साथ ही युवाओं को प्रेरित करना होता है।
 
…तो अब सुलझ जाएगा जज विवाद! BCI ने की CJI से मुलाकात

BCI यानी बार काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया के सात सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने CJI दीपक मिश्रा से उनपर लगे आरोपों के सम्बंध में मुलाकात की।

15 जनवरी 2018

Enemy not across border but amongst us: Farooq Abdullah 1:39

दुश्मन सीमा पार नहीं हैं हमारे बीच में हैं: फारुख अब्दुल्ला

15 जनवरी 2018

ODISHA’S MOUNTAIN MAN JALANDHAR NAYAK CARVED 8 KM LONG ROAD FOR HIS CHILDREN TO ATTEND SCHOOL 1:56

ओडिशा के ‘दशरथ मांझी’ ने बच्चों के लिए बनाई 8 किमी. लंबी सड़क

15 जनवरी 2018

DRDO DEVELOPS MEDICINE TO TREAT VITILIGO 2:12

सफेद दाग वाले अब न हो परेशान, DRDO ने खोज निकाला है ये इलाज

15 जनवरी 2018

contribution of Indian ary in five most toughest war in against of Pakistan and china 3:49

भारत की असली ताकत भारतीय सेना, आजादी के बाद लड़ी ये पांच बड़ी जंग

14 जनवरी 2018

