Plea SC seeking live streaming of the proceedings in Ayodhya case 

अयोध्या मामले में लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग: सुप्रीम कोर्ट बोला- इसके लिए विचार विमर्श और निर्णय की जरूरत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 05 Aug 2019 11:14 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट से अयोध्या मामले की कार्यवाही के दौरान लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग की मांग करने वाली याचिका पर जस्टिस बोबड़े का कहना है कि इसके लिए विचार विमर्श और संस्थागत निर्णय की जरूरत होगी।
supreme court ayodhya case live streaming petition seeking सुप्रीम कोर्ट अयोध्या मामला लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग याचिका
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

