अयोध्या मामले में लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग: सुप्रीम कोर्ट बोला- इसके लिए विचार विमर्श और निर्णय की जरूरत

Plea in Supreme Court seeking live streaming of the proceedings in Ayodhya case: Justice Bobde says, "live streaming or recording will require deliberation and institutional decision making." pic.twitter.com/NRSdXG4j72— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी चिदंबरम ने सोमवार को जम्मू-कश्मीर में नेताओं की नजरबंदी की निंदा की है। उन्होंने दावा किया कि ये इस बात का संकेत है कि सरकार अपने उद्देश्यों को पाने के लिए सभी लोकतांत्रिक मानदंडों की अवहेलना करेगी।
5 अगस्त 2019