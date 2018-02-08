अपना शहर चुनें

महाराष्ट्र सरकार का आदेश, सिनेमा हॉल में अब राष्ट्रगान गाना अनिवार्य नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 09:21 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद पूरे देश में फिल्म दिखाने से पहले राष्ट्रीय गान बजाना अनिवार्य किया गया था लेकिन अब महाराष्ट्र में ऐसा करना जरूरी नहीं है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पिछले महीने अपने पूर्व के फैसले को बदल दिया था। इसी वजह से राज्य के गृह विभाग ने सभी जिला प्रशासन और पुलिस कमिश्नर को आदेश लागू करने और तय समय पर उसकी रिपोर्ट भेजने का निर्देश दिया है।

महाराष्ट्र उन कुछ राज्यों में शुमार था जिसने साल 2003 में सिनेमा हॉल में राष्ट्रीय गान को अनिवार्य करने के लिए कहा था। राज्य के गृह विभाग ने 1 फरवरी को आदेश देते हुए सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश को लागू करने के लिए कहा है। जिसके बाद पुलिस कमिश्नर और कलेक्टर्स अपनी थिएटर ब्रांच के जरिए इस आदेश को मालिकों तक पहुंचाएंगे।

इस आदेश में कहा गया है कि माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय ने अपने पहले के आदेश को संशोधित करते हुए 9 जनवरी को कहा था कि थिएटर्स में फिल्म से पहले राष्ट्रीय गान बजाना अनिवार्य नहीं है बल्कि वैकल्पिक और निर्देशिका है। आपको यह सुनिश्चित करना है कि कोर्ट के आदेश को लिखित में लागू किया जाए। आपको यह निर्देश दिया जाता है कि नियत समय में अनुपालन रिपोर्ट जमा करवाएं। यह आदेश 18 जनवरी को गृह मंत्रालय ने सभी राज्य सरकारों को सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश को लागू करने का आदेश दिया था।
