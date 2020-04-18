शहर चुनें

कोरोना से मुक्त प्रवासी मजदूरों को घर वापस भेजने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 18 Apr 2020 01:48 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
उच्चतम न्यायालय में शनिवार को एक जनहित याचिका दाखिल की गई है। जिसमें कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से मुक्त प्रवासी मजदूरों को वापस उनके घर जाने देने की मांग की गई है। याचिका में कहा गया है कि राज्य सरकारें मजदूरों को उनके गृहनगर और गांवों तक सुरक्षित यात्रा के लिए अनुमति दें और उन्हें आवश्यक परिवहन प्रदान करें।
