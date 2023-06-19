Phan Van Giang: राजनाथ सिंह ने की वियतनाम रक्षा मंत्री से मुलाकात, दोनों के बीच होगी द्विपक्षीय वार्ता

#WATCH | Delhi: General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defence of Vietnam lays a wreath at National War Memorial



He will hold a bilateral meet with the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shortly



इस विज्ञप्ति के अनुसार, दोनों देशों के बीच रक्षा, सैन्य, उच्च स्तरीय यात्राएं, प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम, संयुक्त राष्ट्र शांति स्थापना और द्विपक्षीय सेवाओं के बीच व्यापक संपर्क शामिल है।



इससे पहले जून 2022 में राजनाथ सिंह ने वियतनाम का दौरा किया था। वहां दोनों देशों के बीच रक्षा साझेदारी पर संयुक्त विजन स्टेटमेंट और म्यूचुअल लॉजिस्टिक सपोर्ट समझौत ज्ञापन पर हस्ताक्षर किया गया था।

रक्षा मंत्रालय के पूर्व सेक्रेटरी सौरभ कुमार ने हाल ही में वियतनाम के राष्ट्रीय सीमा आयोग के उपाध्यक्ष ट्रिन डुक हाई से बातचीत की थी। इसपर रक्षा मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता अरिंदम बागची ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि रक्षा मंत्रालय के पूर्व सेक्रेटरी सौरभ कुमार ने आज वियतनाम के राष्ट्रीय सीमा आयोग के उपाध्यक्ष ट्रिन डुक हाई से मुलाकात की। उन्होंने दोनों देशों के बीच रक्षा, सुरक्षा और समुद्री संबंधों सहित कई द्विपक्षीय मुद्दों पर चर्चा करने की भी बात कही।

