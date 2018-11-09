Petrol and diesel prices in #Delhi are Rs 78.06 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.15) and Rs 72.74 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.15), respectively. Petrol and diesel prices in #Mumbai are Rs 83.57 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.15) and Rs 76.22 (decrease by Rs 0.16), respectively. pic.twitter.com/VMCVuUInGH— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2018
आज भारतीय सेना की ताकत में बढ़ोतरी होने वाली है। केंद्रीय रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण शुक्रवार को के9 वज्र और एम777 होवित्जर समेत नई तोपों और उनके उपकरणों को तोपखाने में शामिल करेंगी।
