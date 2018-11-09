Petrol and diesel prices in #Delhi are Rs 78.06 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.15) and Rs 72.74 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.15), respectively. Petrol and diesel prices in #Mumbai are Rs 83.57 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.15) and Rs 76.22 (decrease by Rs 0.16), respectively. pic.twitter.com/VMCVuUInGH