Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 78.06 per litre and Rs 72.74 per litre 

आज फिर आई पेट्रोल और डीजल के दामों में गिरावट, दिल्ली और मुंबई में ये हैं कीमतें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 09 Nov 2018 07:56 AM IST
पेट्रोल-डीजल
पेट्रोल-डीजल
ख़बर सुनें
पेट्रोल और डीजल के दामों में कई दिन से गिरावट देखने को मिल रही है। शुक्रवार को एक बार फिर दिल्ली और मुंबई में तेलों की कीमत में गिरावट आई। दिल्ली में पेट्रोल की कीमत 78.06 रूपये प्रति लीटर है यानि कल के मुकाबले 0.15 रूपये की गिरावट आई है। 
वहीं डीजल की कीमत 72.74 रूपये है यानि कल के मुकाबले 0.15 रूपये की गिरावट आई है। मुंबई में शुक्रवार को पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमत 83.57 रुपये प्रति लीटर (0.15 रुपये की कमी) और 76.22 रुपये (0.16 रुपये की कमी) है। 

बता दें कि 18 अक्तूबर से लगातार पेट्रोल-डीजल के दामों में कटौती की जा रही है, जबकि इससे पहले तेल के दाम लगातार बढ़ रहे थे। 16 दिनों में पेट्रोल के दाम 3 रुपये से ज्यादा, जबकि डीजल के दाम भी 2 रुपये से ज्यादा घट चुके हैं। दरअसल, तेल की कीमतों में लगातार गिरावट का कारण अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में कच्चे तेल के दामों में नरमी है। 
 

petrol and diesel petrol-diesel petrol and diesel price petrol diesel पेट्रोल और डीजल
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Today the Indian Army will join the M-777 and K-9 Artillery guns
India News

आज और बढ़ जाएगी भारतीय सेना की ताकत, शामिल होगी M-777 और K-9 आर्टिलरी गन

आज भारतीय सेना की ताकत में बढ़ोतरी होने वाली है। केंद्रीय रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण शुक्रवार को के9 वज्र और एम777 होवित्जर समेत नई तोपों और उनके उपकरणों को तोपखाने में शामिल करेंगी।

9 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

अफगानिस्तान शांति वार्ता: भारत पहली बार अनौपचारिक तौर पर तालिबान से करेगा बातचीत

9 नवंबर 2018

these news will be under sight, update will be presented on amar ujala dot com
India News

आज इन प्रमुख खबरों पर रहेगी नजर, अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर मिलेगा अपडेट

9 नवंबर 2018

Election 2018
India News

9 नवंबर 2018: 5 राज्यों में चुनावी हलचल से जुड़ी हर खबर यहां पढ़िए

9 नवंबर 2018

NCP-CONGRESS
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के लिए महाराष्ट्र में कांग्रेस से गठबंधन के लिए एनसीपी ने की आधी सीटों की मांग

9 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

नोटबंदी के दो साल: सबसे ऊंचे स्तर पर बेरोजगारी, नौकरी पर भी नहीं रहा भरोसा

8 नवंबर 2018

ULFA denied the news of death of its chief Paresh Baruah
India News

उल्फा ने अपने प्रमुख परेश बरुआ की मौत का किया खंडन

9 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

सट्टेबाजी और जुए के दायरे  में आती है लॉटरी : बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट

9 नवंबर 2018

Congress and NCP opposed Shiv Sena to please Muslims voters
India News

यूपी और गुजरात के बाद अब सरकार ने की महाराष्ट्र में दो शहरों के नाम बदलने की तैयारी

8 नवंबर 2018

लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी-परवेज मुशर्रफ
India News

जन्मदिन विशेष: एक ही स्कूल से पढ़े हैं लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी और मुशर्रफ, जानें ऐसी 10 दिलचस्प बातें

8 नवंबर 2018

चंद्रबाबू नायडू
India News

एनडीए की जीत का रथ रोकने की खातिर ताकत जुटा रहे चंद्रबाबू नायडू

8 नवंबर 2018

Aam admi party alleges for Note Ban Governments Biggest Failure
India News

नोटबंदी सरकार की सबसे बड़ी नाकामी, इससे ध्वस्त हुई देश की अर्थव्यवस्था : आप

9 नवंबर 2018

दिवाली के बाद दिल्ली की हवा बेहद खराब हो गई है
India News

दिल्ली का दम फूला, सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश की जमकर उड़ी धज्जियां, खूब जले पटाखे

8 नवंबर 2018

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
India News

अमित शाह कांग्रेस मुक्त भारत नहीं बल्कि मुस्लिम मुक्त भारत बनाना चाहते हैं: असदुद्दीन ओवैसी

8 नवंबर 2018

vote
India News

मिजोरम में नामांकन दाखिल करने  की समयसीमा नहीं बढ़ेगी

9 नवंबर 2018

ram mandir
India News

राष्ट्रीय अल्पसंख्यक आयोग करेगा राम मंदिर पर जल्द सुनवाई की अपील, 14 को बुलाई अहम बैठक

8 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
