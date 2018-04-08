शहर चुनें

गुजरात में जुटे 15 गांवों के लोग, भूमि को खारे पानी से बचाने के लिए कर रहे श्रमदान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 09:13 AM IST
people of 15 villages came together to protect land from sea water
भूमि अधिग्रहण को लेकर सुर्खियों में रहे गुजरात के भावनगर की तलाजा तहसील में भूमि को खारे पानी से बचाने के लिए 15 गांवों को लोग एकत्रित हो चुके हैं। यहां समुद्री पानी को रोकने के लिए एक मेड़ बनाई जा रही है जिसमें प्रत्येक ग्रामीण श्रमदान कर अपना योगदान दे रहा है। तहसील के मेथला और समीपवर्ती गांव में कोई फावड़ा चला रहा है, तो कोई बैलगाड़ी। काम को पूरा करने के लिए यहां ट्रैक्टर और जेसीबी भी लगाई गई है।
सूत्रों के मुताबिक मेड़ बनाने की योजना की शुरुआत 1985 में ही हो गई थी लेकिन अगले ही साल कुछ ग्रामीणों ने इसका विरोध किया जिसके बाद यह काम बंद हो गया। इसके बाद कुछ न कुछ ऐसा होता रहा कि इस योजना पर कोई काम नहीं हो पाया। जानकारी के अनुसार इस काम में 81 करोड़ रुपये की लागत आएगी। गांव के सरपंच का कहना है कि हम अवरोध नहीं चाहते बावजूद इसके कोई सुनवाई नहीं की गई। 

उन्होंने कहा कि इस काम में कुछ आर्थिक दानदाताओं ने मदद की जिससे हमारा उत्साह बढ़ा और यह काम अब महीने भर तक चलेगा। कहा जा रहा है कि मेड़ बनाने की योजना के लिए 545 हेक्टेयर सरकारी भूमि है और 250 हेक्टेयर निजी भूमि है। यानि इस काम को पूरा करने के लिए 1576 हेक्टेयर भूमि अधिग्रहण करनी होगी। 

