Home ›   India News ›   people in large number gather outside Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Chennai to get Remdesivir

रेमडेसिविर की मांग: चेन्नई के जवाहरलाल नेहरू स्टेडियम के बाहर बड़ी संख्या में जुटे लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Sat, 15 May 2021 04:55 PM IST
चेन्नई में जवाहरलाल नेहरू स्टेडियम के बाहर रेमडेसिविर पाने के लिए जमा हुए लोग
चेन्नई में जवाहरलाल नेहरू स्टेडियम के बाहर रेमडेसिविर पाने के लिए जमा हुए लोग - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर में गंभीर स्थिति का सामना कर रहे तमिलनाडु में अन्य चिकित्सा संसाधनों को लेकर भी स्थिति बदहाल बनी हुई है। शनिवार को चेन्नई स्थित जवाहरलाल नेहरू स्टेडियम के बाहर रेम़डेसिविर इंजेक्शन पाने के लिए भारी भीड़ जुट गई। 
यहां मौजूद एक महिला ने कहा, मेरा पूरा परिवार अस्पताल में भर्ती है। मैं पिछले 10 दिनों से कोशिश कर रही हूं लेकिन अभी तक मुझे दवाई नहीं मिल पाई है। सरकार बिस्तरों की व्यवस्था करने की कोशिश कर रही है लेकिन रेमडेसिविर को लेकर कुछ भी नहीं हुआ है।




 

