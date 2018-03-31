शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Patiala House Court sent Peter Mukerjea for judicial custody till 13th April

INX मीडिया केस: 13 अप्रैल तक न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजे गए पीटर मुखर्जी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 31 Mar 2018 12:00 PM IST
पीटर मुखर्जी
पीटर मुखर्जी
आईएनएक्स मीडिया समूह घूस मामले में आरोपी पीटर मुखर्जी को दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने 13 अप्रैल तक के लिए न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया है। यह मामला मीडिया समूह में विदेशी निवेश की अनुमति दिलाने के लिये घूस मांगने व लेने से जुड़ा हुआ है। इस मामले में पीटर की पत्नी इंद्राणी मुखर्जी व कांग्रेसी नेता पी. चिदंबरम के बेटे कार्ति चिदंबरम भी आरोपी हैं। कार्ति को सीबीआई के केस में 23 मार्च को हाईकोर्ट ने जमानत दे दी गई थी। 
पीटर को आगे की सुनवाई वीडियो कॉन्प्रेंसिंग के जरिए होगी। सीबीआई का कहना है कि पीटर जांचकर्ताओं के साथ जांच में सहयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं। इसलिए सीबीआई कार्ति या उनके सीए के सामने उनका आमना-सामना नहीं करवा पा रही है। अगली तारीखों पर मुंबई की जेल से वीडियो कॉन्प्रेंसिंग के जरिए उनकी पेशी होगी। सीबीआई ने इस मामले में पीटर को कोर्ट में औपचारिक रूप से गिरफ्तार किया था। मुखर्जी को प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर मुंबई की जेल से लाकर पेश किया गया था। जहां वह अपनी बेटी शीना बोरा मर्डर केस में पहले से ही बंद है।

सीबीआई ने मीडिया समूह में विदेशी निवेश के लिये विदेशी निवेश प्रोत्साहन बोर्ड (एफआईपीबी) की अनुमति दिलाने में भ्रष्टाचार की जांच के लिये दर्ज किया था। एजेंसी के मुताबिक मीडिया समूह में विदेश निवेश की अनुमति दिलाने के लिये कार्ति चिदंबरम ने दस लाख डॉलर की घूस मांगी थी। सीबीआई के मुकदमे के आधार पर प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने मनी लांड्रिंग का मुकदमा संबंधित कानून में दर्ज किया था।

बता दें कि इस मामले में सीबीआई ने कार्ति का आमना-सामना पीटर और इंद्राणी से करवा चुकी है। इस दौरान कार्ति से भी पूछताछ की गई थी। घंटों चली मुलाकात के बाद कार्ति चिदंबरम ने कहा था कि उनके ऊपर लगाए गए सभी आरोप गलत हैं। उन्होंने कहा था कि मेरे खिलाफ चल रही कार्रवाई पूरी तरह राजनीति से प्रेरित है। बता दें कि जब कार्ति को सीबीआई मुंबई लेकर पहुंची तो वह चुपचाप बायाकुला जेल चले गए, लेकिन जब वह बाहर आए तो बहुत खुश नजर आए थे।

RELATED

peter mukherjea indrani mukherjea karthi chidambaram

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

सलमान खान के लिए प्रियंका चोपड़ा छोड़ देंगी करोड़ों का शो, 10 साल बाद साथ आएंगे नजर

31 मार्च 2018

श्रीदेवी
Bollywood

इस खास शख्स के कहने पर श्रीदेवी को दिया गया था राजकीय सम्मान, RTI में हुआ खुलासा

31 मार्च 2018

hanuman jayanti 2018 know about lord hanuman such power what reason behind this
Religion

हनुमान जयंती 2018: कहां से मिलती है हनुमानजी को इतनी शक्ति, ये है इसके पीछे का कारण

31 मार्च 2018

hanuman jayanti 2018 lord hanuman removes all negative energy and obstacles in your house
Vaastu

हनुमान जयंती 2018: समस्त दोष और बाधाओं को दूर करते हैं हनुमान जी, घर पर लगाएं ऐसी तस्वीरें

31 मार्च 2018

Suhana Khan
Bollywood

लंदन के दोस्तों को ताज महल घुमाने ले गईं शाहरुख खान की बेटी सुहाना, देखें तस्वीरें

31 मार्च 2018

दीपिका कक्कड़
Bollywood

इस दिन शादी के बंधन में बंध जाएंगे रणवीर-दीपिका, पैरेंट्स ने तय कर दी तारीख

31 मार्च 2018

Shoaib Ibrahim
Television

सलमान खान की राह पर चला ये टीवी एक्टर, शर्टलेस होकर खुलेआम किया ऐसा डांस

31 मार्च 2018

Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood

शूटिंग के बीच संजय लीला भंसाली से मिलने पहुंचीं जाह्नवी कपूर,अगली फिल्म में मिल सकता है लीड रोल

31 मार्च 2018

टाइगर श्रॉफ
Bollywood

टाइगर की 'बागी 2' ने साल की सबसे बड़ी फिल्म 'पद्मावत' को पछाड़ा, पहले ही दिन कमा डाले इतने करोड़

31 मार्च 2018

विजय माल्या
Bollywood

30 साल छोटी GF से शादी करने जा रहे विजय माल्या, जश्न में शामिल होंगी बॉलीवुड की टॉप 3 हीरोइनें

31 मार्च 2018

Most Read

Statue of B R Ambedkar vandalised in Allahabad Uttar Pradesh
India News

जारी है स्मारकों को क्षतिग्रस्त करने का सिलसिला, इलाहाबाद में तोड़ी गई अंबेडकर की मूर्ति

त्रिपुरा चुनाव के बाद शुरू हुआ स्मारकों पर हमले होने का सिलसिला थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है।

31 मार्च 2018

amit shah
India News

मैसूर में बोले अमित शाह- कांग्रेस और भ्रष्टाचार का रिश्ता मछली और पानी जैसा

31 मार्च 2018

भारती एयरटेल
India News

UIDAI ने दी मंजूरी, अब मोबाइल कनेक्शन के लिए आधार सत्यापन कर पाएगा एयरटेल

31 मार्च 2018

मोदी-नीतीश
India News

टीडीपी के एनडीए से अलग होने के बाद दूसरे दलों ने भाजपा से रखी यह मांग

31 मार्च 2018

वित्त वर्ष 2018-19
India News

1 अप्रैल से बदलेंगे यह 12 नियम: एजुकेशन सेस बढ़कर चार फीसदी होगा

31 मार्च 2018

दलित युवक
India News

दलित युवक ने की घोड़े की सवारी तो ऊंची जाति के युवकों ने कर दी हत्या

31 मार्च 2018

आनंदीबेन गोपालराव जोशी
India News

भारत की पहली महिला डॉक्टर को 153वीं जयंती पर गूगल ने डूडल बनाकर किया याद

31 मार्च 2018

CM Nitish kumar statement over Bihar communal clashes and bjp leaders
India News

बिहार की सियासत में उथल-पुथल के संकेत, भाजपा के लिए साफ संदेश

30 मार्च 2018

ई-वे बिल
India News

1 अप्रैल से माल परिवहन पर अनिवार्य होगा ई-वे बिल, चोरी पर लगेगी लगाम

31 मार्च 2018

सिंधु नदी घाटी
India News

भारत के सिंधु नदी घाटी प्रोजेक्टों की जांच करना चाहता है पाकिस्तान

31 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: बिहार में इस तरह से भड़काई जा रही है हिंसा, आप रहें सावधान

बिहार हिंसा की आग में जल रहा है। राज्य के 38 में से 8 जिले साम्प्रदायिक हिंसा की चपेट में है। वजह चाहे जो भी हो लेकिन इन घटनाओं में कई लोगों की जान चली गई।

31 मार्च 2018

अटल जी 1:04

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को सोशल मीडिया पर दी श्रद्धांजलि, वायरल हुई निधन की अफवाह

31 मार्च 2018

तेजस्वी यादव 1:36

बिहार दंगे पर RJD नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने लगाए संघ प्रमुख पर गंभीर आरोप

31 मार्च 2018

बीजेपी 3:21

BJP कार्यकर्ताओं के हत्यारों को पाताल से ढूंढ निकालेंगे: अमित शाह

30 मार्च 2018

सीबीएसई 1:36

सीबीएसई की नई तारीख का एलान, इस दिन होगा 12वीं के इकोनॉमिक्स का एग्जाम

30 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.