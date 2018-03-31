Peter Mukerjea didn't cooperate with the investigators. That's why CBI couldn't confront him with Karti or his CA. For the next dates, Peter will be produced through video conferencing from Mumbai Jail. He will be taken to Mumbai today: CBI #INXMediaCase pic.twitter.com/4qSLnPWg5V— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2018
#INXMediaCase: Peter Mukerjea sent to judicial custody till 13th April by Delhi's Patiala House Court pic.twitter.com/Mzw5AxiMTo— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
त्रिपुरा चुनाव के बाद शुरू हुआ स्मारकों पर हमले होने का सिलसिला थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है।
31 मार्च 2018