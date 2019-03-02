शहर चुनें

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा को अदालत से मिली राहत, गिरफ्तारी पर 19 मार्च तक लगी रोक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 02 Mar 2019 02:00 PM IST
रॉबर्ट वाड्रा
रॉबर्ट वाड्रा - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
प्रियंका गांधी के पति और व्यवसायी रॉबर्ट वाड्रा को दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट से मनी लांडरिंग मामले में राहत मिली है। उनकी अतंरिम जमानत को अदालत ने 19 मार्च तक के लिए बढ़ा दिया है। इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई अब 19 मार्च को ही होगी। अदालत ने वाड्रा के सहयोगी मनोज अरोड़ा की अग्रिम जमानत पर सुनवाई को टाल दिया है। प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने वाड्रा को मनी लांडरिंग से संबंधित दस्तावेजों की कॉपी सौंप दी है।
patiala house court robert vadra interim bail रॉबर्ट वाड्रा enforcement directorate money laundering पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट
