Delhi's Patiala House court has extended till 19th March interim bail of Robert Vadra, in money laundering case. Next hearing in the case is on 19th March. Court has also adjourned hearing on Manoj Arora's anticipatory bail.— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
आम आदमी पार्टी ने लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में दिल्ली के लिए अपने उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा कर दी है। पार्टी ने अब तक 6 सीटों पर उम्मीदवारों का एलान किया है। दिल्ली में कुल 7 लोकसभा क्षेत्र हैं।
2 मार्च 2019