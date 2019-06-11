शहर चुनें

Parts of aircraft believed to be of IAF AN-32 went missing found north of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh

अरुणाचल प्रदेश के लीपो में मिला वायुसेना के लापता एएन-32 विमान का मलबा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 11 Jun 2019 03:23 PM IST
एएन-32 विमान (फाइल फोटो)
भारतीय वायुसेना के लापता विमान एएन-32 का मलबा मिल गया है। विमान का मलबा अरुणाचल प्रदेश के लीपो के उत्तरी क्षेत्र में मिला है। यह विमान तीन जून को जोरहाट एयरपोर्ट से उड़ान भरने के बाद लापता हो गया था। इसपर 13 लोग सवार थे। भारतीय वायुसेना के एमआई-17 हेलीकॉप्टर ने मलबा बरामद किया है। एएन-32 विमान का अरुणाचल प्रदेश से जमीनी स्त्रोतों से अंतिम संपर्क तीन जून को हुआ था। 
भारतीय वायुसेना ने जानकारी दी कि लापता एएन-32 विमान का मलबा लीपो से 16 किलोमीटर उत्तर की ओर विमान की खोज में लगे एमआई-17 हेलिकॉप्टर द्वारा देखा गया। विमान का मलबा जिस स्थान पर मिला है वह अरुणाचल प्रदेश में एएन-32 के  उड़ान मार्ग से करीब 15-20 किलोमीटर उत्तर की ओर है। वायु सेना ने कहा कि बचे लोगों की स्थिति जानने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। आगे की स्थिति की जानकारी जल्द ही साझा की जाएगी।


 
लगातार चल रहा था तलाशी अभियान
indian air force iaf an 32 an 32 aircraft missing an 32 arunachal pradesh lipo
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

