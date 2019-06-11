अरुणाचल प्रदेश के लीपो में मिला वायुसेना के लापता एएन-32 विमान का मलबा

Parts of aircraft believed to be that of IAF AN-32 that went missing after taking off from Jorhat airways on June 3 has been found north of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh. Details being verified. AN-32 with 13 ppl onboard last contacted ground sources from Arunachal Pradesh on Jun 3 pic.twitter.com/5125Ljhhbh — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2019

Indian Air Force: The wreckage of the missing AN-32 was spotted today 16 Kms North of Lipo, North East of Tato, at an approximate elevation of 12000 ft, by the IAF Mi-17 Helicopter undertaking search in the expanded search zone pic.twitter.com/oYzPheEYIl — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2019

Indian Air Force: Efforts are now continuing to establish the status of occupants & establish survivors. Further details will be communicated as the recovery actions progress https://t.co/Fx6cmabJvi — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2019

भारतीय वायुसेना के लापता विमान एएन-32 का मलबा मिल गया है। विमान का मलबा अरुणाचल प्रदेश के लीपो के उत्तरी क्षेत्र में मिला है। यह विमान तीन जून को जोरहाट एयरपोर्ट से उड़ान भरने के बाद लापता हो गया था। इसपर 13 लोग सवार थे। भारतीय वायुसेना के एमआई-17 हेलीकॉप्टर ने मलबा बरामद किया है। एएन-32 विमान का अरुणाचल प्रदेश से जमीनी स्त्रोतों से अंतिम संपर्क तीन जून को हुआ था।भारतीय वायुसेना ने जानकारी दी कि लापता एएन-32 विमान का मलबा लीपो से 16 किलोमीटर उत्तर की ओर विमान की खोज में लगे एमआई-17 हेलिकॉप्टर द्वारा देखा गया। विमान का मलबा जिस स्थान पर मिला है वह अरुणाचल प्रदेश में एएन-32 के उड़ान मार्ग से करीब 15-20 किलोमीटर उत्तर की ओर है। वायु सेना ने कहा कि बचे लोगों की स्थिति जानने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। आगे की स्थिति की जानकारी जल्द ही साझा की जाएगी।