कोरोना को लेकर संसदीय पैनल की बैठक, कोविड-19 की सस्ती दवाओं की उठी मांग

Members of the parliamentary panel on home affairs also raised the issue of black marketing of drugs related to COVID19. Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Joint Secretary Health Ministry Lav Agarwal were present in the meeting.— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020
The meeting was headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma.
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.