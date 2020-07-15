शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Parliamentary panel meeting on Coronavirus, demand for cheaper medicines of Covid-19

कोरोना को लेकर संसदीय पैनल की बैठक, कोविड-19 की सस्ती दवाओं की उठी मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 15 Jul 2020 04:52 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay

ख़बर सुनें
कोरोना मामले को लेकर आज संसदीय पैनल की बैठक हुई जिसमें कोविड-19 से संबंधित महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दों पर चर्चा की गई। पैनल ने मांग की कि कोविड-19 उपचार के लिए दवाएं आसानी से उपलब्ध और सस्ती होनी चाहिए।
घरेलू मामलों पर संसदीय पैनल के सदस्यों ने कोविड-19 से संबंधित दवाओं की कालाबाजारी का मुद्दा भी उठाया। कांग्रेस नेता आनंद शर्मा के नेतृत्व में हुई बैठक में गृह सचिव अजय भल्ला, संयुक्त सचिव स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय लव अग्रवाल उपस्थित थे।
parliamentary panel anand sharma covid 19 coronavirus coronavirus vaccine covid 19 vaccine

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

