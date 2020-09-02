शहर चुनें
मानसून सत्र के दौरान टीएमसी के अलावा सभी दल प्रश्न काल हटाने पर राजी : प्रह्लाद जोशी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 02 Sep 2020 08:04 PM IST
प्रह्लाद जोशी
प्रह्लाद जोशी - फोटो : फाइल

ख़बर सुनें
संसदीय मामलों के मंत्री प्रह्लाद जोशी ने कहा है कि विपक्षी दल प्रश्न काल और शून्य काल (जीरो ऑवर) के बारे में सवाल उठा रहे हैं। अर्जुन राम मेघवाल, वी मुरलीधरन और मैंने इस संबंध में हर पार्टी से बात की है और तृणमूल कांग्रेस के डेरेक ओ ब्रायन के अलावा सभी ने प्रश्न काल समाप्त करने पर सहमति जताई है। 
जोशी ने कहा, 'मैंने लोकसभा स्पीकर और राज्यसभा के चेयरमैन को सुझाव दिया है कि प्रश्न काल की अवधि आधा घंटे की रखें। इस संबंध में अंतिम निर्णय वही करेंगे। सरकार हर मुद्दे पर बहस करने के लिए तैयार है। हमने स्पीकर से अतारांकित प्रश्नों को शामिल करने का भी अनुरोध किया है।' 
monsoon session monsoon session parliament pralhad joshi question hour

