Live

संसद Live: राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही जारी, निर्मला सीतारमण ने पेश किया संशोधन विधेयक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 19 Sep 2020 09:54 AM IST
निर्मला सीतारमण - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

संसद सत्र का आज छठा दिन है। सुबह नौ बजे से राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही शुरू हो गई है। माना जा रहा है कि मोदी सरकार प्रमुख सुधार विधेयकों को पेश कर सकती है। वहीं केंद्रीय श्रम मंत्रालय द ऑक्यूपेशनल सेफ्टी, हेल्थ एंड वर्किंग कंडीशंस कोड, 2020 पेश करेगा। इस विधेयक का उद्देश्य कारखानों और अन्य कार्यस्थलों में श्रमिकों की सुरक्षा, स्वास्थ्य और काम करने की स्थिति को विनियमित करने वाले कानूनों को समेकित और संशोधित करना है। इसके अलावा वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने ऊपरी सदन में दिवाला और दिवालियापन कोड, 2016 में संशोधन के लिए विधेयक पेश किया है। यहां पढ़ें कार्यवाही से जुड़े अपडेट्स-
लाइव अपडेट

09:43 AM, 19-Sep-2020

सीतारमण ने पेश किया संशोधन विधेयक

राज्यसभा में वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने दिवाला और दिवालियापन कोड, 2016 में संशोधन के लिए विधेयक पेश किया।
 
 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

