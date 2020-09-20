शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   parliament monsoon session live updates loksabha rajyasabha three agriculture bills opposition bjp congress 

Live

संसद Live: राज्यसभा में कृषि संबंधित तीन विधेयक पेश, कांग्रेस ने बताया किसानों का डेथ वारंट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 20 Sep 2020 10:22 AM IST
parliament monsoon session live updates loksabha rajyasabha three agriculture bills opposition bjp congress 
नरेंद्र तोमर- प्रताप सिंह बाजवा - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now

खास बातें

संसद के मानसून सत्र का आज सातवां दिन है। राज्यसभा में सरकार ने कृषि से संबंधित विधेयक पेश कर दिए हैं। पुराने सहयोगी दलों की नाराजगी और किसानों के साथ विपक्ष की लामबंदी के बीच इन विधेयकों पर राज्यसभा में चर्चा और मतदान होगा। लोकसभा से पारित विधेयकों को राज्यसभा में पास करवाना सरकार के लिए चुनौती है। इसी कारण रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने शिवसेना और एनसीपी नेताओं से फोन पर बात करके विधेयकों पर समर्थन मांगा है। वहीं शनिवार को राज्यसभा ने इन्सॉल्वेंसी एंड बैंकरप्सी कोड, 2016 (संशोधन) विधेयक और महामारी (संशोधन) विधेयक, 2020 को पास किया था। यहां पढ़ें कार्यवाही से जुड़े सभी अपडेट्स- 
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
10:13 AM, 20-Sep-2020

भाजपा ने कांग्रेस पर किया पलटवार

राज्यसभा में भाजपा सांसद भूपेंद्र यादव ने कृषि विधेयकों पर चर्चा के दौरान कांग्रेस पर पलटवार करते हुए कहा, 'मैं पूछना चाहता हूं कि आपकी (कांग्रेस) सत्ता में ग्रामीण आय में कमी क्यों हुई है। आप इन विधेयकों का विरोध क्यों कर रहे हैं? कांग्रेस किसानों की बात तो करती है, लेकिन उनके लिए कुछ नहीं करती।' उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस के लिए किसान सिर्फ एक वोटबैंक हैं। हमारे लिए किसान समाज का विकास करने वाले हैं। हम सच्चाई के साथ हैं।
 
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
parliament monsoon session loksabha rajyasabha farm bills
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

चीनी राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग (फाइल फोटो)
World

मुश्किल में चीन: यूरोप ने भी दिखाए तेवर, जिनपिंग को अब नहीं मिलेगा समर्थन

20 सितंबर 2020

अनुराग कश्यप
Bollywood

यौन शोषण के आरोप पर अनुराग कश्यप की सफाई, बोले- थोड़ी तो मर्यादा रखिए मैडम

20 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
रवि किशन और अनुराग कश्यप
Bollywood

अनुराग कश्यप के गांजा लेने वाले आरोप पर रवि किशन का जवाब, बोले- ऐसे शब्दों की उम्मीद नहीं करता

20 सितंबर 2020

फाफ डुप्लेसिस और अंबाती रायुडू
Cricket News

IPL 2020: इन पांच खिलाड़ियों के दम पर चेन्नई ने मुंबई को दी मात, 36 वर्षीय धुरंधर ने सबको चौंकाया

20 सितंबर 2020

काला सोना
Reviews

बाइस्कोप: राजेश खन्ना के इंकार ने फिरोज खान को बनाया सुपरस्टार, पढ़िए ‘काला सोना’ के दिलचस्प किस्से

20 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
अनुराग कश्यप और कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

अनुराग कश्यप पर यौन शोषण के मामले में महिला आयोग ने लिया संज्ञान, कंगना बोलीं- गिरफ्तार करो

20 सितंबर 2020

पायल घोष और अनुराग कश्यप
Bollywood

अनुराग कश्यप पर लगा यौन शोषण का आरोप, पीड़ित अभिनेत्री ने पीएम मोदी से लगाई मदद की गुहार

20 सितंबर 2020

आईपीएल 2020 में धोनी ने लिया सफल डीआरएस
Cricket News

IPL 2020: पहली ही गेंद पर आउट हो चुके थे धोनी, फिर निकाला DRS का ब्रह्मास्त्र

20 सितंबर 2020

ताजदार अमरोही, मीना कुमारी और कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

मीना कुमारी के हलाला वाले बयान पर भड़के बेटे ताजदार अमरोही, कंगना रणौत को बताया अनपढ़ और बेवकूफ

19 सितंबर 2020

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

गावस्कर बोले- धोनी की लोकप्रियता तेंदुलकर और कोहली को भी पीछे छोड़ गई

19 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited