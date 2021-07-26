बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Monsoon Session Live: ट्रैक्टर चलाकर संसद पहुंचे राहुल गांधी, नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: दीप्ति मिश्रा Updated Mon, 26 Jul 2021 11:20 AM IST
किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में ट्रैक्टर चला कर संसद पहुंचे राहुल गांधी - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी ने सोमवार को उस वक्त सभी को हैरान कर दिया, जब वह दिल्ली की सड़कों पर ट्रैक्टर चलाते हुए नजर आए। दरअसल, राहुल गांधी किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन और नए कृषि कानून के विरोध में ट्रैक्टर चलाकर संसद भवन पहुंचे। राहुल गांधी के साथ ट्रैक्टर पर रणदीप सुरजेवाला, दीपेंद्र हुड्डा समेत अन्य कई कांग्रेसी नेता नजर आए।
11:11 AM, 26-Jul-2021

राज्यसभा सदस्यों ने शहीदों को अर्पित की श्रद्वांजलि

मानसून सत्र के दूसरे हफ्ते के पहले दिन संसद की कार्यवाही सुबह 11 बजे शुरू हो गई। राज्यसभा के सदस्यों ने कारगिल विजय दिवस के अवसर पर कारगिल युद्ध के शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।

10:42 AM, 26-Jul-2021

संसद में आज मानसून सत्र का आज से दूसरा हफ्ता है। आज भी नए कृषि कानूनों और पेगासस जासूसी विवाद को लेकर लोकसभा और राज्यसभा में हंगामा होने के पूरे आसार हैं। जब से मानसून सत्र शुरू हुआ है, तब से विपक्ष इन मुद्दों को लेकर मोदी सरकार पर हमलावर है। इस बीच, सोमवार को कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में ट्रैक्टर चलाकर संसद पहुंचे।

कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी ने सोमवार को उस वक्त सभी को हैरान कर दिया, जब वह दिल्ली की सड़कों पर ट्रैक्टर चलाते हुए नजर आए। दरअसल, राहुल गांधी किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन और नए कृषि कानून के विरोध में ट्रैक्टर चलाकर संसद भवन पहुंचे। राहुल गांधी के साथ ट्रैक्टर पर रणदीप सुरजेवाला, दीपेंद्र हुड्डा समेत अन्य कई कांग्रेसी नेता नजर आए। ट्रैक्टर के सामने कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ पोस्टर चिपका था और किसानों के समर्थन में बातें कही गईं। बता दें कि देश की राजधानी दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर देशभर के किसान पिछले कई महीनों से विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। 
 
इस दौरान राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि देश के किसानों को दबाया जा रहा है। उद्योगपतियों को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए सरकार काम कर रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार को काले कानून वापस लेने ही होंगे। 
 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

