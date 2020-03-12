संसद: दिल्ली हिंसा पर राज्यसभा में होगी चर्चा, शाह के इस्तीफे पर अड़ा विपक्ष

Liveसंसद: दिल्ली हिंसा पर राज्यसभा में होगी चर्चा, शाह के इस्तीफे पर अड़ा विपक्ष
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: There is no proposal to adjourn Parliament sine die in the wake of #CoronavirusOutbreak. https://t.co/bGGJbpHt25— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020
Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi and Shiv Sena MPs pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on #ShivajiJayanti today, at the Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/LVB0DPKScl— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020
2 मार्च 2020