Parliament live updates loksabha rajyasabha delhi violence shah opposition swamy coronavirus whip

संसद: दिल्ली हिंसा पर राज्यसभा में होगी चर्चा, शाह के इस्तीफे पर अड़ा विपक्ष

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 12 Mar 2020 10:58 AM IST
Parliament live updates loksabha rajyasabha delhi violence shah opposition swamy coronavirus whip
दिल्ली हिंसा पर लोकसभा में जवाब देते अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

राज्यसभा में आज दिल्ली हिंसा पर चर्चा की जाएगी। भाजपा ने व्हिप जारी करके अपने सांसदों को सदन में उपस्थित रहने के लिए कहा है। वहीं विपक्ष गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के इस्तीफे पर अड़ा हुआ है। तृणमूल कांग्रेस के सांसद सौगत राय ने बुधवार को शाह की ओर देखते हुए उन्हें भगवान के लिए चले जाने को कहा था। इसके अलावा राज्यसभा में भाजपा सांसद सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने कोरोनावायरस की वजह से उच्च विमानन ईंधन की कीमतें और घरेलू हवाई सेवा पर पड़े प्रभाव को लेकर नोटिस दिया है। यहां पढ़ें संसद की कार्यवाही से जुड़े अपडेट्स
लाइव अपडेट

10:54 AM, 12-Mar-2020

कोरोनावायरस की वजह से संसद नहीं होगी स्थगित

लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला ने कहा कि कोरोनावायरस की वजह से अनिश्चितकाल के लिए संसद को स्थगित करने का कोई प्रस्ताव नहीं है।
 
 
10:52 AM, 12-Mar-2020

सांसदों ने शिवाजी महाराज को दी श्रद्धांजलि

लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला, संसदीय कार्य मंत्री प्रह्लाद जोशी और शिवसेना के सांसदों ने आज शिवाजी जयंती पर संसद परिसर में छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।
 
 
10:46 AM, 12-Mar-2020

संसद: दिल्ली हिंसा पर राज्यसभा में होगी चर्चा, शाह के इस्तीफे पर अड़ा विपक्ष

लोकसभा में बुधवार को आखिरकार दिल्ली हिंसा पर चर्चा हुई। पिछले हफ्ते इसे लेकर लगातार विपक्ष हंगामा करता रहा। जिसके कार्य सदन की कार्यवाही सुचारु रूप से नहीं चल सकी। बुधवार को भी विपक्ष ने गृह मंत्री शाह के इस्तीफे की मांग की। वहीं दूसरी तरफ शाह ने कहा कि वह दंगाईयों को नहीं बख्शेंगे और पुलिस की कार्रवाई की तारीफ की।
parliament loksabha rajyasabha delhi violence amit shah
