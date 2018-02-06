अपना शहर चुनें

बजट सत्र 2018: विपक्ष ने उठाया पाकिस्तानी गोलीबारी का मुद्दा, वेल में सांसदों ने की नारेबाजी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 11:57 AM IST
लोकसभा की कार्यवाही मंगलवार को शुरू होते विपक्षी सांसदों ने हंगामा करना शुरू दिया जिसके कारण 11 बजकर 20 मिनट तक के लिए संसद की कार्यवाही स्थगित करनी पड़ी। दोबारा कार्यवाही शुरू होने के बाद केन्द्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री हंसराज अहीर बोल रहे हैं। वहीं राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही दोपहर 2 बजे तक स्थगित कर दी गई है।

विपक्ष ने लोकसभा में पाकिस्तानी गोलीबारी मुद्दा उठाया। गोलीबारी में शहीद हुए 4 जवानों को लेकर पार्टियों ने वेल में पहुंचकर सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया। वहीं टीडीपी सांसदों ने पैकेज की मांग को लेकर लोकसभा में हंगामा किया। टीडीपी सांसदों का कहना है कि उनको जिस पैकेज की घोषणा की गई थी, वह अभी तक नहीं मिला है। 

आपको बता दें कि टीएमसी ने राज्य के कार्य में गवर्नर के हस्तक्षेप मामले पर संसद के दोनों सदनों में स्थगन नोटिस भेजा है। वहीं डीजल और पेट्रोल के दामों के मुद्दे पर टीएमसी के सदस्यों ने संसद में महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा के सामने विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। 

आरजेडी सांसद जेपी यादव ने भी लोकसभा में स्थगन नोटिस दिया। उन्होंने बिहार के नंदन गांव में महादलितों पर हुए अत्याचार मामले पर यह नोटिस भेजा। वहीं समाजवादी पार्टी के सांसद धर्मेन्द्र यादव ने लोकसभा में नोएडा एनकाउंटर मामले में शून्य काल नोटिस और स्थगन नोटिस दिया।
   

 

