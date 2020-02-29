शहर चुनें

Parambir Singh will be the next Mumbai Police Commissioner, replaces Sanjay Barve

परमबीर सिंह होंगे मुंबई पुलिस के नए कमिश्नर, संजय बर्वे की लेंगे जगह

एएनआई, मुंबई Updated Sat, 29 Feb 2020 12:35 PM IST
परमबीर सिंह
परमबीर सिंह - फोटो : ANI
महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने परमबीर सिंह की मुंबई पुलिस आयुक्त के तौर पर शनिवार को नियुक्ति की। मुंबई के पुलिस आयुक्त बनने से पहले 1988 बैच के आईपीएस अधिकारी सिंह भ्रष्टाचार रोधी ब्यूरो (एसीबी) के महानिदेशक के तौर पर तैनात थे। परमबीर सिंह ने संजय बर्वे की जगह ली है जो शनिवार को सेवानिवृत्त हुए।
