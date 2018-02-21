शहर चुनें

LoC के पास पाक हेलिकॉप्टर ने भरी उड़ान, 300 मीटर करीब आकर वापस लौटा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 21 Feb 2018 05:59 PM IST
Pakistani helicopter came within 300 metres of the Line of Control says army
पाकिस्तान का एक सैन्य हेलिकॉप्टर बुधवार को लाइन ऑफ कंट्रोल (एलओसी) के 300 मीटर करीब आने के बाद वापस लौट गया।
सेना से जुड़े अधिकारियों ने बताया कि 'पाक का एमआई-17 चॉपर आज सुबह करीब 9 बजकर 45 मिनट पर जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ के गुलपुर सेक्टर में एलओसी के 300 मीटर तक करीब आ गया था।'
 


हालांकि इस दौरान दोनों तरफ से किसी तरह की फायरिंग और कार्रवाई नहीं की गई।
