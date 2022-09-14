Gujarat : 200 करोड़ के ड्रग्स के साथ पाकिस्तानी बोट पकड़ी, गुजरात के जाखू के समीप कार्रवाई

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
In joint operation, Indian Coast Guard & Gujarat ATS apprehended a Pakistani boat 6 miles inside Indian waters with 40 kgs of drugs valued at Rs 200 cr. Two fast attack boats of ICG caught Pakistani boat 33 nautical miles off Jakhau coast in Gujarat: ICG officials— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022
