जाधव के परिवार से बदसलूकी, सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी बोले- पाक के चार टुकड़े कर दो

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 05:46 PM IST
Pakistan must tear into four pieces for insulting jadhav family says Subramanian Swamy

Subramanian Swamy

पाकिस्तान की जेल में कैद कुलभूषण जाधव की मां-पत्नी के साथ मुलाकात के दौरान हुई बदसलूकी पर भाजपा सांसद सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान के चार टुकड़े कर देने चाहिए।
मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक मुंबई के एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान पत्रकारों से बातचीत में स्वामी ने कहा कि 'पाक को चार टुकड़ों में विभाजित करना ही एकमात्र स्थायी उपाय है। पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ तुरंत संज्ञान लेते हुए युद्ध छेड़ देना चाहिए। भारत सरकार को जाधव की पत्नी और मां से जबरन मंगलसूत्र, बिंदी और चूडियां हटवाने जैसी बदसलूकी पर पाकिस्तान मसे बदला लेना चाहिए।'

आपको बता दें कि जाधव की मां और पत्नी जब उनसे मिलने पाकिस्तान गए तो उनके साथ बदसलूकी की गई थी। पाकिस्तान सरकार ने जाधव की पत्नी के जूते उतरवा लिए और मुलाकात के बाद भी जूते नहीं लौटाए थे।

जाधव के परिवार को मराठी में बात भी नहीं करने दी गई। उनके मंगल सूत्र, कंगन और बिंदी भी उतार ली गई। इस बात की भी आशंका जताई गई थी कि कुलभूषण पर पाकिस्तान ने दबाव बनाया है जिसकी वजह से वह ठीक ढंग से बात भी नहीं कर पाये थे। 

