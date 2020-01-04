चिदंबरम ने बोला मोदी सरकार पर हमला, कहा- एनआरसी से जुड़ा हुआ है एनपीआर

P. Chidambaram, Congress to ANI: They (BJP) must also say we are not doing NRC because we have bitter experience of Assam NRC. When we did NPR 2010, there was no Assam NRC. We did not have bitter experience of more than 19 lakh people being declared stateless. https://t.co/uAMf2vbyW0

P. Chidambaram to ANI: The elephant in the room is 19 lakh, six thousand, six hundred and fifty seven. Why do you ignore that elephant? That elephant is sitting there. In the face of that elephant, you see that elephant and you pretend that there is no problem. pic.twitter.com/Cx94jQCDAb