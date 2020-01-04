शहर चुनें

P Chidambaram says, NPR is clearly linked to NRC

चिदंबरम ने बोला मोदी सरकार पर हमला, कहा- एनआरसी से जुड़ा हुआ है एनपीआर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 04 Jan 2020 05:45 PM IST
पी चिदंबरम, पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री (फाइल फोटो)
कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम ने राष्ट्रीय जनसंख्या रजिस्टर (एनपीआर) और राष्ट्रीय नागरिक रजिस्टर को लेकर केंद्र सरकार पर हमला बोला है। चिदंबरम ने कहा कि एनपीआर साफ तौर पर एनआरसी से जुड़ा हुआ है। गृह मंत्री क्यों नहीं कहते कि हम एनपीआर करेंगे लेकिन एनआरसी नहीं करेंगे। उन्हें साफ कहना चाहिए की एनआरसी लागू नहीं होगा। हम जनगणना से संबंधित सिर्फ एनपीआर करेंगे। जनगणना के अलावा और कुछ नहीं होगा।
भाजपा को साफ कहना चाहिए कि हम एनसीआर पर आगे नहीं बढ़ेंगे क्योंकि असम में इसके उलट नतीजे देखने को मिले हैं। जब हमने 2010 में एनपीआर किया था तब असम एनआरसी नहीं था। हमारे पास ऐसा कोई कड़वा अनुभव नहीं था कि 19 लाख लोगों से ज्यादा लोगों को राज्य का माना ही नहीं जा रहा।

उन्होंने तंज कसते हुए कहा, कमरे में कुल 19 लाख छह हजार छह सौ सत्तावन हाथी हैं। आप हाथियों को नजरअंदाज क्यों कर रहे हैं? हाथी वहां बैठे हुए हैं। आप उन हाथियों को देखकर भी अनजान बन रहे हैं और आपको लगता है कि कोई समस्या ही नहीं है। 



 
p chidambaram narendra modi nrc caa bjp
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

