ओणम पर्व पर राहुल का आह्वान, कहा- केरल के पुनर्निर्माण के लिए हों एकजुट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 25 Aug 2018 02:09 PM IST
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने लोगों से केरल के पुनर्निर्माण के लिए एकजुट होने का आज आह्वान किया। ओणम के अवसर पर गांधी ने ट्वीट किया, 'यह केरल के लोगों के लिए मुश्किल समय है। राज्य के राहत शिविरों और घरों में लोग अपने प्रियजनों के लिए दुखी हैं।' 
उन्होंने कहा, 'आइए, ओणम के अवसर पर हम संकल्प लेते हैं कि हम अपने मतभेद भुलाएं, एकजुट हों और केरल के पुनर्निर्माण पर ध्यान दें।'




बता दें कि ओणम केरल का एक प्रमुख त्योहार है, जो दस दिन तक चलता है। ओणम को असुर राजा महाबली के स्वागत में मनाया जाता है। माना जाता है कि इस दिन महाबली पाताल लोक से धरती पर अपनी प्रजा से मिलने आते हैं। 

श्रावण शुक्ल की त्रयोदशी तिथि को इसका अंतिम दिन माना जाता है, जिसे थिरुवोणम कहा जाता है। इसका अर्थ होता है 'ओणम का पवित्र दिन'। इस दिन को धूमधाम से मनाया जाता है। 

onam festival 2018 onam 2018 rahul gandhi kerala flood


