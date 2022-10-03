G20 Speakers Summit: जी-20 देशों के स्पीकरों का सम्मेलन जर्काता में, ओम बिरला और हरिवंश शामिल होंगे

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
जी—20 देशों के संसदीय प्रमुखों का शिखर सम्मेलन जर्काता में हो रहा है। इसमें लोकसभा स्पीकर ओम बिरला और राज्यसभा के उपसभापति हरिवंश शामिल होंगे।
जी-20 देशों की पार्लियामेंट के स्पीकरों (संसद के प्रमुखों) की आठवीं शिखर बैठक 6 से 7 अक्तूबर को इंडोनेशिया की राजधानी जर्काता में हो रही है।
Speaker Lok Sabha, Om Birla, Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha, Harivansh will attend the 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from 6-7 October. pic.twitter.com/C6GehYAtTP— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.