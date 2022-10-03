G20 Speakers Summit: जी-20 देशों के स्पीकरों का सम्मेलन जर्काता में, ओम बिरला और हरिवंश शामिल होंगे

जी-20 देशों की पार्लियामेंट के स्पीकरों (संसद के प्रमुखों) की आठवीं शिखर बैठक 6 से 7 अक्तूबर को इंडोनेशिया की राजधानी जर्काता में हो रही है।

Speaker Lok Sabha, Om Birla, Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha, Harivansh will attend the 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from 6-7 October. pic.twitter.com/C6GehYAtTP