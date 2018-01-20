Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   India News ›   officer carrying the note stole the shoes from the press

प्रेस से जूतों में नोट चुराकर ले जा रहे अधिकारी को दबोचा

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 05:13 AM IST
officer carrying the note stole the shoes from the press
200
मध्य प्रदेश के देवास में करेंसी छापने वाली प्रेस (टकसाल) से कथित रूप से नए नोट चुरा कर ले जा रहे प्रेस अधिकारी को सीआईएसएफ के जवानों ने दबोच लिया। वह अपने जूते में वह नोट छिपा कर ले जा रहा था। जूतों की तलाशी में दो सौ के नोट की गड्डी निकली। आरोपी को पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया गया। पुलिस ने अधिकारी के दफ्तर और घर से 90 लाख 59 हजार रुपये बरामद किए हैं। 

RELATED

बैंक नोट प्रेस थाने के प्रभारी उमराव सिंह ने बताया कि शुक्रवार सुबह प्रेस में तैनात सीआईएसएफ के जवानों को उप नियंत्रण अधिकारी मनोहर वर्मा की गतिविधियां संदिग्ध लगीं, जिस पर उसकी तलाशी ली गई। वर्मा के ठिकानों से बरामद रकम में 500 और 200 रुपये के नोट निकले हैं, जिनकी छपाई इस बैंक नोट प्रेस में होती है। सूत्रों ने बताया कि आरोपी के ऑफिस से 26 लाख 59 हजार रुपये और घर से 64 लाख रुपये की बरामदगी हुई। आरोपी को न्यायालय में पेश किया 22 जनवरी तक के लिए पुलिस हिरासत में भेज दिया गया।
press stole shoes officer

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

controversy 63rd filmfare awards 2018 nomination list
Bollywood

FilmFare Awards पर उठे सवाल, ट्विटर पर बोले यूजर्स- 'राजकुमार बॉलीवुड के आजिंक्य रहाणे'

19 जनवरी 2018

sarkar 3 writer p jaya cliams for script ram gopal varma film god sex and truth
Bollywood

पोर्न स्टार के साथ राम गोपाल वर्मा ने बनाई फिल्म, अब God Sex and Truth पर खड़ा हुआ विवाद

19 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut and hrithik roshan together in mumbai police event umang 2018
Bollywood

शादी की खबरों के बीच ऋतिक रोशन और कंगना रनौत दिखे साथ-साथ, आखिर ये माजरा क्या है

19 जनवरी 2018

63rd filmfare awards nomination list
Bollywood

63वें FilmFare Awards के नॉमिनेशन में किसे मिली जगह, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट

19 जनवरी 2018

Rajput leader abhishek som threatens to bury Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali alive
Bollywood

Padmaavat: क्या दीपिका पादुकोण के लिए टलेगी रिलीज डेट, संजय लीला भंसाली पर फिर आई आफत

19 जनवरी 2018

Shah Rukh khan Son Aryan Khan Mobbed By Girls At London Airport
Bollywood

लड़कियों के साथ शाहरुख खान के बेटे की ये तस्वीरें हुई वायरल, अब क्या कहेंगी गौरी खान

19 जनवरी 2018

saif ali khan worried about taimur ali khan behaviour
Bollywood

सैफ की बहन ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, क्यों छोटी इनाया से दूर रहते हैं एक साल के तैमूर

19 जनवरी 2018

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi come under the same roof at israeli prime minister programme
Bollywood

नेतन्याहू के प्रोग्राम में सालों बाद Ex BF से मिलीं ऐश्वर्या, ससुर और पति के सामने करना पड़ा अवॉयड

19 जनवरी 2018

welcome to new york poster release sonakshi sinha diljit dosanjh karan johar
Bollywood

डबल रोल में सलमान के साथ करण जौहर करेंगे 'वेलकम टू न्यूयॉर्क', सामने आया POSTAR

19 जनवरी 2018

Shalom Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan takes a selfie with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन के बारे नेतन्याहू ने की ऐसी बातें, सुनकर हैरान हुईं पत्नी सारा

19 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

68,500 youths dream fail become teacher, before recruitment matter in high court
India News

68,500 युवाओं के शिक्षक बनने का सपना टूटा, भर्ती से पहले कोर्ट पहुंचा मामला

सूबे के प्राथमिक विद्यालयों में 68,500 सहायक अध्यापकों की भर्ती का मामला हाईकोर्ट पहुंच गया है।

19 जनवरी 2018

Boost for NSG membership, as India enters in Australia Group Despite Chinas intervention
India News

चीन के दखल के बावजूद भी भारत को मिली बड़ी सफलता, जल्द मिलेगी NSG की सदस्यता 

19 जनवरी 2018

We parted our ways the day Arvind Kejriwal formed Aam Aadmi Party Says Anna Hazare
India News

AAP पर अन्ना का हमला, बोले- राजनीतिक पार्टियों से देश चलता तो आज ये हालत नहीं होती

19 जनवरी 2018

interview of pm narendra modi after become prime minister important points
India News

पीएम मोदी इंटरव्यू: दिए 'कूटनीति से लेकर राजनीति' तक के सवालों का जवाब

20 जनवरी 2018

After become pm narendra modi give first interview of 2018 to one private hindi tv channel
India News

मुखिया से देश की नीतियों, क्षमता को सुनना चाहती है दुनिया : पीएम मोदी

19 जनवरी 2018

Former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel becomes the governor of Madhya Pradesh
India News

गुजरात की पूर्व CM आनंदीबेन पटेल होंगी मध्य प्रदेश की राज्यपाल

19 जनवरी 2018

CBI filed a case again on Yadav Singh, Raids in Delhi, Noida and Ranchi
India News

यादव सिंह पर CBI ने दर्ज किया एक और केस, दिल्ली, नोएडा और रांची के आठ स्थानों पर छापे

20 जनवरी 2018

Kulbhushan Jadhav was abducted from Iran
India News

'कुलभूषण जाधव को अगवा करने के लिए ISI ने दिए थे करोड़ों रुपए'

19 जनवरी 2018

When Sonia Gandhi and Jaya Bachchan were disqualified from parliament in office of profit case
India News

'लाभ का पद' : जब सोनिया गांधी और जया बच्चन को गंवानी पड़ी थी संसद की सदस्यता

19 जनवरी 2018

addressing muslim youths owaisi says padmaavat is manhoos and do not waste time on it
India News

ओवैसी ने फिल्म पद्मावत को बताया 'मनहूस', कहा- देखकर दो घंटे न करें बर्बाद

19 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

केरल के कन्नूर जिले में ABVP कार्यकर्ता की हत्या, इस संगठन पर लगा आरोप

केरल में आरएसएस और उससे जुड़े संगठनों के लोगों की हत्याएं रुकने का नाम नही ले रही है। शुक्रवार को कन्नूर जिले में एबीवीपी के कार्यकर्ता श्याम प्रसाद की हत्या कर दी गई।

20 जनवरी 2018

UNKNOWN AND INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT GUJARAT EX CM ANANDI BEN PATEL 4:20

आनंदीबेन पटेल बनेंगी इस राज्य की गवर्नर! देखिए उनका राजनीतिक सफर

19 जनवरी 2018

Meet India’s wonder man who survives on ‘soil’ 3:03

मिट्टी खाकर पिछले 90 सालों से जिंदा है ये आदमी

19 जनवरी 2018

Everything you wanted to know about Aam Aadmi Party MLA's office of profit case 3:01

अरविंद केजरीवाल को अब तक का सबसे बड़ा झटका, आप के 20 विधायकों की सदस्यता रद्द

19 जनवरी 2018

LIST OF 20 AAM AADMI PARTY MLA’S WHO DISQUALIFY IN CASE OFFICE OF PROFIT 3:18

ये हैं दिल्ली के वो 20 विधायक जिनकी चली गई कुर्सी

19 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

mahendraghrah, education, sports, babita, faugat, press, confrenss
Mahendragarh/Narnaul

महेंद्रगढ़ शिक्षा में अव्वल, खेलों में पिछड़ा : बबीता फौगाट

21 मई 2017

seven rounds of marriage will not be there now
Kanpur

अब शादी में सात नहीं होंगे आठ फेरे, यहां शुरू हुई नई रीत  

10 मई 2017

Fire at the Times of India building in Delhi
India News

टाइम्स ऑफ इंडिया की बिल्डिंग में लगी आग, दमकल की 4 गाड़िया मौके पर

26 फरवरी 2017

NOTA button press Toshi rural.
Rudraprayag

नोटा का बटन दबाएंगे तोषी के ग्रामीण

11 फरवरी 2017

speaker, brefing, press, kaithal
Kaithal

स्वर्ण जयंती पर हरियाणा लगाएगा बड़ी छलांग : गुर्जर

23 नवंबर 2016

BJP state spokesperson press conference.
Dehradun

जनता से माफी मांगे कांग्रेस, फिर बताए खुद को गांधीवादी

2 अगस्त 2016

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.