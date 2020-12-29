पुलिस बल में महिलाओं की संख्या में 16 फीसदी तक बढ़ी

Bureau of Police Research & Development has published its annual “Data on Police Organizations”. This is for the first time in the history of BPR&D that DoPO for a particular year has been released during the year itself. More than 16% rise in women police than previous year: MHA pic.twitter.com/sC7Napnlhw— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.