पुलिस बल में महिलाओं की संख्या में 16 फीसदी तक बढ़ी

पुलिस अनुसंधान और विकास ब्यूरो (बीपीआरडी) ने पुलिस संगठनों का वार्षिक डेटा जारी किया है। इसके मुताबिक, पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में पुलिस बल में महिलाओं की संख्या 16 प्रतिशत से अधिक बढ़ गई है।

Bureau of Police Research & Development has published its annual “Data on Police Organizations”. This is for the first time in the history of BPR&D that DoPO for a particular year has been released during the year itself. More than 16% rise in women police than previous year: MHA pic.twitter.com/sC7Napnlhw