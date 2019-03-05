शहर चुनें

NSA Ajit Doval talks to his American counterpart John Bolton on security situation in region

एनएसए डोभाल ने सुरक्षा हालात पर अपने अमेरिकी समकक्ष से की बात, F-16 के इस्तेमाल के सौंपे सबूत 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 05 Mar 2019 08:07 PM IST
राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजीत डोभाल (फाइल फोटो)
राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजीत डोभाल (फाइल फोटो)
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा में केंद्रीय रिजर्व पुलिस बल (सीआरपीएफ) के काफिले में हुए आतंकी हमले के बाद से भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच तल्ख हालात बने हुए हैं। इसी बीच, राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार (एनएसए) अजीत डोभाल ने भारत-पाक के मौजूदा हालात को लेकर अपने अमेरिकी समकक्ष जॉन बॉल्टन से पुलवामा आतंकी हमले और भारत के बदले के बाद क्षेत्र में सुरक्षा स्थिति पर बातचीत की। 
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, भारत ने अमेरिका को पाकिस्तान द्वारा F-16 विमान के इस्तेमाल करने के सबूत भी सौंपे हैं। 



 

ajit doval nsa john bolton pulwama attack india retaliation us defence pakistan us f-16 अजीत डोभाल पुलवामा हमला
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

