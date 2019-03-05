एनएसए डोभाल ने सुरक्षा हालात पर अपने अमेरिकी समकक्ष से की बात, F-16 के इस्तेमाल के सौंपे सबूत 

NSA Ajit Doval talks to his American counterpart John Bolton on security situation in region after #Pulwama attack&India’s retaliation.India has also shown proof of Pakistan using F-16s to attack Indian planes and target. US defence attaches shown parts of AIM-120 missile. pic.twitter.com/1taZnAefcQ— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2019
आधिकारिक सूत्रों ने मंगलवार को कहा कि एक और आतंकवादी हमला होने की स्थिति में भारत के पास सभी विकल्प मौजूद हैं।
5 मार्च 2019