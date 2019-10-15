शहर चुनें

NRC: Dulal Pal die who was declared a foreigner two yrs back 

एनआरसी : दो साल पहले विदेशी घोषित हुए व्यक्ति की मौत, डिटेंशन कैंप में पड़ गया था बीमार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुवाहाटी Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 07:58 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
एनआरसी में नाम आने के बाद असम के डिटेंशन कैंप में रह रहे एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। दुलाल पाल को दो साल पहले विदेशी घोषित किया गया था। उसके बाद वह असम के डिटेंशन कैंप में था जहां वह बीमार पड़ गया। 
बीमारी की हालत में उसे गुवाहाटी के एक अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। जहां चिकित्सा के दौरान 13 अक्तूबर को उसकी मौत हो गई। सोनितपुर के एडीसी कुलीन शर्मा  ने कहा कि जिन परिस्थितियों में उनकी मृत्यु हुई है उसकी जांच की जाएगी।





 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

