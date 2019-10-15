एनआरसी : दो साल पहले विदेशी घोषित हुए व्यक्ति की मौत, डिटेंशन कैंप में पड़ गया था बीमार

Assam: 1 person Dulal Pal who was declared a foreigner 2 yrs back, died on 13 Oct in Sonitpur during medical treatment at a hospital in Guwahati after falling ill at Assam Detention Camp. Kulen Sharma ADC Sonitpur (in pic), says, “Conditions under which he died will be examined" pic.twitter.com/ilbzwoyxkX— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019
अक्तूबर का दूसरा पखवाड़ा बीतते ही दिल्ली का गला प्रदूषण में हांफने लगा है। मंगलवार को दिल्ली में सुबह दस बजे PM2.5 का स्तर 325 के पार पहुंच गया, जबकि PM10 का स्तर 186 का आंकड़ा पार कर चुका है।
15 अक्टूबर 2019