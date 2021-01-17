देश में आज नहीं मिला कोरोना के यूके स्ट्रेन से संक्रमित एक भी मामला, अबतक 116 है कुल संख्या

There is no change in the total number of persons found positive with the new UK strain of COVID19 since yesterday, the number of infected persons remains at 116: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.