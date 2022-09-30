Central Vista : नए संसद भवन पर लगे अशोक स्तंभ के शेरों की डिजाइन में अंतर नहीं, याचिका खारिज

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आज वह याचिका खारिज कर दी, जिसमें आरोप लगाया गया था कि सेंट्रल विस्टा प्रोजेक्ट के तहत बन रहे नए संसद भवन के शीर्ष पर लगे राष्ट्रीय प्रतीक चिंह अशोक स्तंभ के शेरों की डिजाइन में अंतर है।

Supreme Court dismisses plea alleging that the newly installed State emblem of India at the top of Central Vista project has a visible difference in the design of lions which depicts a changed composure of the lions than that of the symbol preserved in the Sarnath museum.