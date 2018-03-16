शहर चुनें

पूर्व DGP का विवादित बयान- 'निर्भया की मां की फिजिक से पता चलता है बेटी कितनी सुंदर रही होगी'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Fri, 16 Mar 2018 05:09 PM IST
कर्नाटक के पूर्व डीजीपी एच.टी सांगलियान ने 2012 दिल्ली गैंगरेप पीड़िता निर्भया की मां आशा देवी पर विवादित बयान दिया है।
बंगलूरू में महिलाओं के सम्मान में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में पूर्व डीजीपी ने कहा कि 'मैं निर्भया की मां का फिजिक देख अंदाजा लगा सकता हूं कि उनकी बेटी (निर्भया) कितनी सुंदर रही होगी।'

डीजीपी यही नहीं रुके और उन्होंने महिलाओं की सुरक्षा पर भी विवादित बयान दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि 'अगर आपको किसी ने काबू कर लिया है तो आपको वहां सरेंडर कर देना चाहिए, इससे हम खुद को मौत के मुंह से बचा सकते हैं।'

बता दें कि कार्यक्रम में निर्भया की मां आशा देवी भी मौजूद थीं। 

डीजीपी के इस बयान पर विवाद बढ़ गया है। अपने बयान पर डीजीपी ने सफाई देते हुए कहा 'मेरे बयान पर लोग बेवजह विवाद बढ़ा रहे हैं मेरा बयान सीमा के अंदर था। मैंने अपने बयान के जरिए महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के महत्त्व को बताया क्योंकि उन्हें हर समय सुरक्षा दी जानी चाहिए।'
 

 

