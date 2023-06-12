लंदन में खालिस्तानी समर्थकों का प्रदर्शन: NIA ने मांगी जनता से मदद; वीडियो जारी कर कहा- उपद्रवियों को पहचानें

इस साल मार्च माह में लंदन में भारतीय उच्चायोग के बाहर खालिस्तानी समर्थकों द्वारा प्रदर्शन करने और तोड़फोड़ करने के मामले में राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी( एनआईए) ने जांच शुरू कर दी है। जांच के क्रम में एनआईए ने हिंसक प्रदर्शन करने और तोड़फोड़ की कोशिश करने वालों की पहचान करने में आम लोगों की मदद मांगी है। अधिकारियों ने इस बारे में मंगलवार को जानकारी दी है।

CCTV footage of the 19th March attack by anti-national elements on the High Commission of India in London, UK as released by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).



और पढ़ें



NIA has appealed to the public to provide information regarding the people seen in the CCTV footage.



इससे पहले, अप्रैल माह में केंद्रीय जांच एजेंसी ने इस मामले की जांच दिल्ली पुलिस के विशेष प्रकोष्ठ से अपने हाथों में ले ली थी। गृहमंत्रालय के आदेश पर दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने भारतीय दूतावास के समक्ष प्रदर्शन करने वाले खलिस्तानी व उनके समर्थकों के खिलाफ 24 मार्च को मुकदमा दर्ज किया था। इन खालिस्तान समर्थकों के खिलाफ भारतीय दंड संहिता (आईपीसी), यूएपीए और पीडीपीपी एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कर किया गया था।



विदेश मंत्रालय ने लंदन में भारतीय दूतावास पर हुए प्रदर्शन के बाद कार्रवाई करने के लिए केंद्रीय गृहमंत्रालय को पत्र लिखा था। इस पर केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने उचित कानूनी कार्रवाई करने के लिए दिल्ली पुलिस को आदेश दिया था।

विज्ञापन

बता दें कि खालिस्तान समर्थक प्रदर्शनकारियों ने लंदन में मार्च माह में भारतीय उच्चायोग में तोड़फोड़ करने की कोशिश की थी। इतना ही नहीं, 19 मार्च में उच्चायोग परिसर के बाहर विरोध प्रदर्शन करते हुए राष्ट्रीय ध्वज को नीचे उतार दिया। लंदन में यह विरोध पंजाब पुलिस द्वारा कट्टरपंथी अमृतपाल सिंह के खिलाफ कार्रवाई शुरू करने के एक दिन बाद हुआ था। NIA has appealed to the public to provide information regarding the people seen in the CCTV footage. pic.twitter.com/cU3PVoHwCb — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023 इससे पहले, अप्रैल माह में केंद्रीय जांच एजेंसी ने इस मामले की जांच दिल्ली पुलिस के विशेष प्रकोष्ठ से अपने हाथों में ले ली थी। गृहमंत्रालय के आदेश पर दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने भारतीय दूतावास के समक्ष प्रदर्शन करने वाले खलिस्तानी व उनके समर्थकों के खिलाफ 24 मार्च को मुकदमा दर्ज किया था। इन खालिस्तान समर्थकों के खिलाफ भारतीय दंड संहिता (आईपीसी), यूएपीए और पीडीपीपी एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कर किया गया था।विदेश मंत्रालय ने लंदन में भारतीय दूतावास पर हुए प्रदर्शन के बाद कार्रवाई करने के लिए केंद्रीय गृहमंत्रालय को पत्र लिखा था। इस पर केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने उचित कानूनी कार्रवाई करने के लिए दिल्ली पुलिस को आदेश दिया था।बता दें कि खालिस्तान समर्थक प्रदर्शनकारियों ने लंदन में मार्च माह में भारतीय उच्चायोग में तोड़फोड़ करने की कोशिश की थी। इतना ही नहीं, 19 मार्च में उच्चायोग परिसर के बाहर विरोध प्रदर्शन करते हुए राष्ट्रीय ध्वज को नीचे उतार दिया। लंदन में यह विरोध पंजाब पुलिस द्वारा कट्टरपंथी अमृतपाल सिंह के खिलाफ कार्रवाई शुरू करने के एक दिन बाद हुआ था।

विज्ञापन