लंदन में खालिस्तानी समर्थकों का प्रदर्शन: NIA ने मांगी जनता से मदद; वीडियो जारी कर कहा- उपद्रवियों को पहचानें

इस साल मार्च माह में लंदन में भारतीय उच्चायोग के बाहर खालिस्तानी समर्थकों द्वारा प्रदर्शन करने और तोड़फोड़ करने के मामले में राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी( एनआईए) ने जांच शुरू कर दी है। जांच के क्रम में एनआईए ने हिंसक प्रदर्शन करने और तोड़फोड़ की कोशिश करने वालों की पहचान करने में आम लोगों की मदद मांगी है। अधिकारियों ने इस बारे में मंगलवार को जानकारी दी है।
CCTV footage of the 19th March attack by anti-national elements on the High Commission of India in London, UK as released by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
