आईएसआईएस मॉड्यूल: श्रीलंका हमले के मास्टरमाइंड के दोस्त की तलाश में कोयंबटूर में छापेमारी

NIA raids at 7 locations in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: A fresh case of ISIS module was registered by NIA in Coimbatore, raids are being conducted in that connection.Leader of ISIS module was also found to be friends with Zahran Hashim(Sri Lankan blast alleged mastermind) on Facebook https://t.co/Yr5eQjlfKB— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019
भारतीय वायु सेना ने आठ दिनों तक चले तलाशी अभियान के बाद मंगलवार को एएन-32 विमान का मलबा ढूंढ लिया। ये मलबा अरुणाचल प्रदेश के लीपो के उत्तरी क्षेत्र में मिला है।
12 जून 2019