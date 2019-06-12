शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   NIA raids in coimbatore of tamilnadu after clue of ISIS, leader link to Srilanka Easter Bomb Blast

आईएसआईएस मॉड्यूल: श्रीलंका हमले के मास्टरमाइंड के दोस्त की तलाश में कोयंबटूर में छापेमारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 12 Jun 2019 10:51 AM IST
NIA Raids after clue of ISIS Module
NIA Raids after clue of ISIS Module - फोटो : ANI
आतंकी संगठन इस्लामिक स्टेट(आईएसआईएस) के मॉड्यूल्स की तलाश में राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) ने बुधवार की सुबह तमिलनाडु के कोयंबटूर में सात जगहों पर छापेमारी की। आईएसआईएस मॉड्यूल के जिस सरगना की एनआईए को तलाश है, वह श्रीलंका हमले के कथित मास्टरमाइंड जहरान हाशिम से प्रभावित बताया जा रहा है और फेसबुक पर वह हाशिम का दोस्त भी है। एनआईए ने इस मामले में नया केस दर्ज किया है। 
एनआईए ने कोयंबटूर में सात जगहों पर छापेमारी की है। बताया जा रहा है कि आतंकी संगठन आईएसआईएस के एक मॉड्यूल का सरगना हाशिम के साथ फेसबुक के जरिए संपर्क में रहता था और दोनों के बीच अक्सर बातचीत हुआ करती थी। इसी आईएस मॉड्यूल की एनआईए को तलाश है। भारतीय सुरक्षा एजेंसियों को शक है कि केरल में मौजूद इस्लामिक स्टेट के मॉड्यूल्स का श्रीलंका में हुए आतंकी हमले में हाथ हो सकता है। एजेंसिया इसी शक के आधार में जांच में जुटी है।
 

coimbatore sri lanka easter bombings sri lanka easter attack nia isis
