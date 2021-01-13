हिंदू नेता अमित शर्मा की हत्या में एनआईए ने तीन के खिलाफ दाखिल किया पूरक आरोपपत्र

National Investigation Agency has filed supplementary chargesheet before Special NIA Court, Patiala House against 3 accused in the killing of Hindu leader Amit Sharma, President of Sri Hindu Takht, Ludhiana in the year 2017— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.