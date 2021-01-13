शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   NIA filed supplementary chargesheet against 3 accused in the killing of Hindu leader Amit Sharma

हिंदू नेता अमित शर्मा की हत्या में एनआईए ने तीन के खिलाफ दाखिल किया पूरक आरोपपत्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 13 Jan 2021 05:09 PM IST
विज्ञापन
एनआईए (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
एनआईए (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) ने हिंदू नेता अमित शर्मा की हत्या के मामले में तीन आरोपियों के खिलाफ विशेष एनआईए अदालत, पटियाला कोर्ट में बुधवार को पूरक आरोपपत्र दाखिल किया। श्री हिंदू तख्त, पटियाला के अध्यक्ष अमित शर्मा की साल 2017 में हत्या कर दी गई थी। 
विज्ञापन





 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national national investigation agency hindu leader amit sharma amit sharma murder supplementary chargesheet

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सरकारी नौकरी 2021
Government Jobs

Sarkari Naukri 2021: सरकारी नौकरी पाने का सपना अब करें पूरा, कई बड़े विभाग दे रहे हैं मौका

13 जनवरी 2021

विल पुकोवस्की
Cricket News

आखिरी टेस्ट में दिख सकती है नई ओपनिंग जोड़ी, गहरे संकट में फंसी ऑस्ट्रेलिया

13 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
Varun Dhawan Natasha Dalal
Bollywood

गर्लफ्रेंड नताशा से इसी महीने शादी करने जा रहे हैं वरुण धवन, इस शानदार जगह सजेगा शादी का मंडप

13 जनवरी 2021

सूर्य का मकर राशि में गोचर 2021
Astrology

Sun Transit 2021: मकर संक्रांति पर सूर्य के राशि बदलने से इन चार राशियों का बदलेगा भाग्य, जानें प्रभाव

13 जनवरी 2021

सोनू सूद
Bollywood

बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट में बीएमसी ने सोनू सूद को बताया ‘आदतन अपराधी’, कहा- ‘अवैध निर्माण से पैसा कमाना चाहते हैं’

13 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के दौरान घायल भारतीय खिलाड़ी
Cricket News

क्या IPL की वजह से लगी इतनी चोट, दो माह में 13 खिलाड़ी घायल, ऑस्ट्रेलिया में उड़ा मजाक

13 जनवरी 2021

ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस अप्लाई
Business

बिहार, झारखंड समेत इन राज्यों में ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनवाना हुआ आसान, जानें पूरी प्रक्रिया

13 जनवरी 2021

whatsapp vs telegram
Mobile Apps

व्हाट्सएप की नई पॉलिसी से Telegram की लगी लॉटरी, 72 घंटे में 2.5 करोड़ डाउनलोड्स

13 जनवरी 2021

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ उपमुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला।
Haryana

किसान आंदोलन के बीच प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से मिलने पहुंचे हरियाणा के उपमुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला

13 जनवरी 2021

Muradnagar Cremation Ground Accident News
Ghaziabad

श्मशान घाट हादसा: आरोपियों का आमना-सामना करा एसआईटी ने जाना कमीशन का खेल, सच जानकर अधिकारी हैरान

13 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X