मालेगांव विस्फोट केस में स्पेशल एनआईए कोर्ट ने पांच अगस्त तक स्थगित की सुनवाई

Malegaon blasts case: Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court adjourned the hearing till 5th Aug on NIA's application seeking in-camera proceeding of the trial. The court directed the NIA lawyer to give copies of the application to all defence lawyers today.— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2019
मुख्य न्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई ने कहा कि जब तक सुनवाई पूरी नहीं हो जाती तब तक रोजाना इसकी सुनवाई की जाएगी। अदालत ने कहा कि मध्यस्थता का कोई नतीजा नहीं निकला।
2 अगस्त 2019