मालेगांव विस्फोट केस में स्पेशल एनआईए कोर्ट ने पांच अगस्त तक स्थगित की सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 02 Aug 2019 02:37 PM IST
NIA (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
NIA (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
मालेगांव विस्फोट मामले में राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) की विशेष अदालत ने एनआईए की कैमरे के सामने सुनवाई करने की अपील पर पांच अगस्त तक सुनवाई स्थगित कर दी है। कोर्ट ने एनआईए वकील को अन्य सभी बचाव पक्ष के वकीलों को आवेदन की कॉपी देने के आदेश दिया है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

