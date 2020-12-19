कर्नाटक: ...तो बंगलूरू में नहीं मनेगा नए साल का जश्न, लॉकडाउन जैसा होगा नजारा

During New Year people congregate in large numbers in public places in Bengaluru & other urban areas. We need to avoid this. So state government has issued guidelines stating prohibition of celebration in public: Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka Health Minister pic.twitter.com/JxmWDx5jdM— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2020
All public celebrations are banned on streets like MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road and Koramangala in Bengaluru where people in large numbers gather on New Year's Eve. Celebrations at pubs & restaurants have also been banned: Manjunatha Prasad, BBMP Commissioner https://t.co/BgL4NRxKIH pic.twitter.com/lzEegWInKm— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2020
