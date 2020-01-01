Happy New Year 2020 : नए साल के जश्न में कहीं गिद्दा की धूम तो कहीं आतिशबाजी का अद्भुत नजारा

LiveHappy New Year 2020 : नए साल के जश्न में कहीं गिद्दा की धूम तो कहीं आतिशबाजी का अद्भुत नजारा
#WATCH: Turkey rings in the #NewYear; fireworks display at Istanbul's Bosphorus strait pic.twitter.com/uWUY1qBsth— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
#WATCH Uttarakhand: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrate #NewYear in Auli. pic.twitter.com/V62hd6F61g— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
#WATCH: United Arab Emirates rings in the #NewYear; fireworks display at Dubai's Burj Khalifa pic.twitter.com/7lXvMyUl1Q— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
#WATCH Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans celebrate #NewYear in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. pic.twitter.com/Z2mFTKYmF4— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
#WATCH: Thailand rings in the New Year; fireworks display along the Chao Phraya River. pic.twitter.com/EJYLAqflmI— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
Himachal Pradesh: People gather at Mall Road in Shimla on #NewYearsEve. pic.twitter.com/6l9tOuLTeI— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
Mumbai: People gather at Gateway of India to celebrate #NewYearsEve. pic.twitter.com/Qp0N9HLedK— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
Japan: Visuals of #NewYear celebrations from Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/N2fxA5NQpT— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
#WATCH: Hong Kong rings in the New Year; celebrations at Victoria Harbour. pic.twitter.com/aEwHGiTOy9— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
People celebrate #NewYearsEve at Sector 17 of Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/iHHNbRDL2Q— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station lit up on #NewYearsEve pic.twitter.com/iUQuuE8iNt— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
1 जनवरी 2020