new year 2020 welcomes and celebration in india live updates

Live

Happy New Year 2020 : नए साल के जश्न में कहीं गिद्दा की धूम तो कहीं आतिशबाजी का अद्भुत नजारा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 01 Jan 2020 02:33 AM IST
new year 2020 welcomes and celebration in india live updates
सिडनी के हार्बर ब्रिज पर नए साल के मौके पर खूबसूरत आतिशबाजी का नजारा - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

नया साल 2020 आ चुका है। रात 12 बजते ही देश भर में नए साल का जश्न मनाया गया। इस दौरान चारों ओर खुशी माहौल देखने को मिला। कहीं पर लोग संगीत की धुन पर झूम और गा रहे थे तो कहीं नए साल के आने पर अमन चैन की दुआएं मांगी गईं। देश ही नहीं विदेशों में भी नए साल धूमधाम से स्वागत किया गया। दुबई के बुर्ज खलीफा टावर पर रोशनाई और आतिशबाजी का अद्भुत नजारा दिखाई दिया।
लाइव अपडेट

03:06 AM, 01-Jan-2020
नए साल के मौके पर तुर्की में इस्तांबुल के बोस्फोरस में भी आतिशबाजी का नजारा दिखाई दिया।
 
03:00 AM, 01-Jan-2020
उत्तराखंड के औली में इंडो-तिब्बतन बॉर्डर पुलिस (आईटीबीपी) के जवानों ने संगीत की धुन नाचकर जश्न मनाया।
 


दुबई के बुर्ज खलीफा टावर पर रोशनाई और आतिशबाजी का अद्भुत नजारा दिखाई दिया।
 
02:55 AM, 01-Jan-2020
छत्तीसगढ़ के रायपुर में सेंट्रल रिजर्व पुलिस फोर्स (सीआरपीएफ) के जवानों ने संगीत की धुन पर नाचकर नए साल का जश्न मनाया।
 


नए साल के मौके पर थाईलैंड में चाओ फ्राया नदी के किनारे आतिशबाजी की गई।
 
02:49 AM, 01-Jan-2020
हिमाचल प्रदेश के शिमला में लोगों ने माल रोड पर एकत्र होकर नए साल का जश्न मनाया।
 


इसी तरह मुंबई में गेटवे ऑफ इंडिया के पास लोगों ने एकत्र होकर नए साल का जश्न मनाया। इस दौरान गेटवे ऑफ इंडिया पर तीन अलग-अलग रंगों से रोशनाई की गई। इस दौरान जमकर आतिशबाजी भी की गई।
 
02:45 AM, 01-Jan-2020
जापान के टोक्यो में भी लोगों ने सड़कों पर जमा होकर गीत-संगीत से नए साल का स्वागत किया। 
 


नए साल पर हांगकांग में विक्टोरिया हार्बर पर आतिशाबाजी का कुछ ऐसा नजारा दिखाई पड़ा।
 

 
02:19 AM, 01-Jan-2020

Happy New Year 2020 : नए साल के जश्न में कहीं गिद्दा की धूम तो कहीं आतिशबाजी का अद्भुत नजारा

चंडीगढ़ के सेक्टर 17 में कुछ इस तरह लोगों ने नए साल का स्वागत किया। यहां लोग ढोल की धुन पर नाचते और गिद्दा नृत्य करते दिखाई दिए।
 

महाराष्ट्र के मुंबई में नए साल के स्वागत में छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज टर्मिनस (सीएसएमटी) रेलवे स्टेशन को रोशनाई से कुछ इस तरह सजाया गया।
 
new year 2020 happy new year happy new year 2020
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Safalta

