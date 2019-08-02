तीन तलाक पर नए कानून को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती, बिल को बताया असंवैधानिक

पत्नी को फौरी तीन तलाक के जरिए छोड़ने वाले मुस्लिम पुरुष को तीन साल तक की सजा के प्रावधान वाले कानून को शुक्रवार को उच्चतम न्यायालय में चुनौती दी गई। राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने संसद में पारित तीन तलाक विधेयक को बृहस्पतिवार को मंजूरी दी थी।
The petition filed in SC by Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema, an organisation of the Sunni Muslim scholars and clerics in Kerala, seeks direction to strike down the Act and interim stay on it. https://t.co/Td6dBehQza— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2019
जम्मू-कश्मीर में कुछ बड़ा हो रहा है। क्या सीमा पार से किसी बड़े आतंकी हमले का अलर्ट है, अमरनाथ यात्रा रोक दी गई है और घाटी में अब आतंकियों के खिलाफ सैन्य बलों का विशेष ऑपरेशन शुरू होने जा रहा है, लोगों के दिमाग में ऐसे कई सवाल उठ रहे हैं।
2 अगस्त 2019