तीन तलाक पर नए कानून को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती, बिल को बताया असंवैधानिक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 02 Aug 2019 09:49 PM IST
तीन तलाक बिल
तीन तलाक बिल - फोटो : PTI
पत्नी को फौरी तीन तलाक के जरिए छोड़ने वाले मुस्लिम पुरुष को तीन साल तक की सजा के प्रावधान वाले कानून को शुक्रवार को उच्चतम न्यायालय में चुनौती दी गई। राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने संसद में पारित तीन तलाक विधेयक को बृहस्पतिवार को मंजूरी दी थी।

केरल में सुन्नी मुस्लिम विद्वानों और मौलवियों के एक धार्मिक संगठन  समस्त केरल जमीयतुल उलेमा ने शीर्ष अदालत का रुख करके इसे असंवैधानिक घोषित किये जाने का अनुरोध किया है। इसमें कहा गया है कि ये बिल संविधान के अनुच्छेद 14, 5 और 21 का उल्लंघन है। 

लोकसभा में मुस्लिम महिला (विवाह अधिकार संरक्षण) विधेयक को पिछले सप्ताह पारित किया गया था, जिसके बाद राज्यसभा ने 84 के मुकाबले 99 मतों से इसे पारित कर दिया था।
triple talaq triple talaq bill triple talaq in supreme court new triple talaq law challenge
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

