Home ›   India News ›   Nehru did not want Patel in Cabinet in 1947, says EAM Jaishankar citing biography of VP Menon

वीपी मेनन की जीवनी के हवाले से बोले जयशंकर, पटेल को कैबिनेट में नहीं चाहते थे नेहरू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 13 Feb 2020 03:29 AM IST
वीपी मेनन की जीवनी का लोकार्पण करते विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर और किताब की लेखिरा नारायणी बसु
वीपी मेनन की जीवनी का लोकार्पण करते विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर और किताब की लेखिरा नारायणी बसु - फोटो : ट्विटर
विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने बुधवार को कहा कि उन्हें वीपी मेनन की जीवनी से पता चला है कि साल 1947 में देश के पहले प्रधानमंत्री पंडित जवाहर लाल नेहरू साल नहीं चाहते थे कि सरदार पटेल उनकी कैबिनेट में रहें।
जयशंकर ने कई ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि नेहरू ने पटेल को प्रारंभिक कैबिनेट सूची से हटा दिया था और यह बहस का विषय था। इससे पहले विदेश मंत्री जयशंकर नारायणी बसु द्वारा लिखित वीपी मेनन की जीवनी 'वीपी मेनन : दि अनसंग आर्किटेक्ट ऑफ मॉडर्न इंडिया'  का लोकार्पण किया था।
 

उन्होंने लिखा, पूर्व की राजनीति के लिए इतिहास लिखने के लिए ईमानदारी चाहिए। जैसा कि वीपी मेनन ने कहा, 'जब सरदार (पटेल) की मौत हुई तो उनकी स्मृतियों के मिटाने के लिए बड़े स्तर पर अभियान चलाए गए। मैं यह जानता हूं क्योंकि मैंने यह देखा है, मैं खुद इसका शिकार हुआ हूं।'
 
