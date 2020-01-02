शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   NCP leader, former MP, DP Tripathi passes away in Delhi after  prolonged illness

एनसीपी के वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व सांसद डीपी त्रिपाठी का निधन, लंबे समय से थे बीमार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 02 Jan 2020 11:22 AM IST
एनसीपी नेता डीपी त्रिपाठी (फाइल फोटो)
एनसीपी नेता डीपी त्रिपाठी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (एनसीपी) के वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व सांसद डीपी त्रिपाठी का 67 साल की उम्र में दिल्ली में लंबी बीमारी के बाद निधन हो गया है। उत्तर प्रदेश के सुल्तानपुर में जन्में त्रिपाठी जवाहरलाल नेहरू यूनिवर्सिटी स्टूडेंट यूनियन के अध्यक्ष रह चुके हैं। 
विज्ञापन
उन्होंने अपने राजनैतिक पारी की शुरुआत कांग्रेस से की थी, लेकिन बाद में उन्होंने एनसीपी ज्वाइन कर लिया।
 
नव वर्ष पर कराएं शिरडी सांई बाबा का पूजन, पूरा साल रहेगा खुशियों भरा
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

शरद पवार और उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र सरकार में एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार के दखल से शिवसैनिकों में नाराजगी

2 जनवरी 2020

महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री अजीत पवार
India News

अजित पवार ने कोरेगांव भीमा युद्ध स्मारक पर दी श्रद्धांजलि, कहा- महाराष्ट्र की जनता की ओर से यहां आया

1 जनवरी 2020

उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

महाराष्ट्र मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार के बाद बगावत के सुर, शिवसेना सांसद और भाजपा विधायक भिड़े

1 जनवरी 2020

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Aaditya Thackeray takes oath as minister
India News

ऐसे बेटे जो अपने मुख्यमंत्री पिता की कैबिनेट में रहे मंत्री, आदित्य ठाकरे समेत कई नाम शामिल

31 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

एनसीपी नेता डीपी त्रिपाठी बोले, दिल्ली में अभी भी बाकी है आप और कांग्रेस के गठबंधन की संभावना

7 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी
India News

विपक्षी नेताओं ने सराहा राहुल का नेतृत्व, पायलट ने नतीजों को बताया कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष का तोहफा

11 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
ncp leader dp tripathi former mp
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Mahira,Vishal and Shefali
Television

Bigg Boss 13: इस हफ्ते छह सदस्य बेघर होने के लिए नॉमिनेटेड, शहनाज ने रश्मि पर निकाली भड़ास

2 जनवरी 2020

अजय पाठक हत्याकांड
Meerut

गायक मर्डर केस: एक साथ उठीं 3 अर्थियां तो रो पड़ा शहर, मासूम का शव लेकर कई राज्यों में घूमा हत्यारा

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
year 2020 first snowfall in uttarakhand pithoragarh awesome photos
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः साल 2020 की पहली बर्फबारी की ये सुंदर तस्वीरें आपका मन मोह लेंगी, आना चाहेंगे यहां

2 जनवरी 2020

हार्दिक पांड्या-नताशा
Cricket News

VIDEO: बीच समुद्र घुटने पर बैठ हार्दिक ने पहनाई नताशा को सगाई की अंगूठी

2 जनवरी 2020

जनरल एमएम नारावाने
World

सेना प्रमुख जनरल नरवणे के हमला करने वाले बयान पर झुंझलाया पाक, बताया गैरजिम्मेदाराना

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान के जन्मदिन पर ही अर्पिता ने क्यों दिया बच्ची को जन्म, आयुष ने खोला बड़ा राज

2 जनवरी 2020

Salman Khan
Bollywood

नए साल पर एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ एन्जॉय करने पहुंचे सलमान खान, तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल

2 जनवरी 2020

हत्यारोपी गिरफ्तार
Meerut

खाना खाया, पैर दबाए और फिर कर दिया गुरु के परिवार का खात्मा, कबूला जुर्म, बताई ये बड़ी वजह

2 जनवरी 2020

शामली मर्डर
Chandigarh

शामली में भजन गायक, उसकी पत्नी और बेटी को मारा, पानीपत में बेटे का शव जलाया, पढ़ें कई खुलासे

2 जनवरी 2020

javed akhtar
Bollywood

मोदी सरकार पर भड़के जावेद अख्तर, बोले- देश को 'हिंदू पाकिस्तान' बनाने की कोशिश...

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

amit shah
India News

बंगाल चुनाव में लोगों को साधने के लिए अमित शाह सीख रहे बांग्ला, शास्त्रीय संगीत की भी शिक्षा ली

पश्चिम बंगाल की विधानसभा चुनाव में अभी एक वर्ष बाकी है, लेकिन भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह अभी से इसकी तैयारी में जुट गए हैं। शाह बंगाली लोगों के बीच पकड़ बनाने के लिए बांग्ला भाषा सीख रहे हैं। इसके लिए बकायदा उन्होंने एक शिक्षक भी रख लिया है।

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आरिफ मोहम्मद खान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

केरल: विधानसभा ने पास किया सीएए के खिलाफ प्रस्ताव, राज्यपाल बोले- इसका कोई कानूनी आधार नहीं

2 जनवरी 2020

आज गुरु गोबिंद सिंह की जयंती है
India News

गुरु गोबिंद सिंह की जयंती पर राष्ट्रपति, उपराष्ट्रपति और प्रधानमंत्री ने दी शुभकामनाएं

2 जनवरी 2020

राकेश अस्थाना (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीबीआई के पूर्व विशेष निदेशक राकेश अस्थाना और पूर्व डीजीपी लूथरा समेत चार के खिलाफ जांच के आदेश

2 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में शामिल नहीं होगी पश्चिम बंगाल की झांकी, ममता-केंद्र में तनाव बढ़ने के आसार

2 जनवरी 2020

नागरिकता कानून का विरोध करते लोग
India News

कर्नाटक: मंगलूरू हिंसा में मारे गए लोगों के लिए विभिन्न संगठनों ने जमा किए दो करोड़ रुपये

2 जनवरी 2020

कोहरे के कारण रेलवे की 21 ट्रेनें देरी से चल रही हैं
India News

कम दृश्यता के कारण उत्तर रेलवे की 21 ट्रेनें लेट, दिल्ली में गंभीर श्रेणी में पहुंचा प्रदूषण

2 जनवरी 2020

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आज से दो दिवसीय कर्नाटक दौरे पर पीएम मोदी, किसान सम्मान निधि की तीसरी किस्त करेंगे जारी

2 जनवरी 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अब 20 जनवरी को होगी पीएम मोदी की 'परीक्षा पे चर्चा', विरोध के कारण बदली तारीख

2 जनवरी 2020

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

2 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

इलेक्ट्रिक कार सेगमेंट में बेंटले का डेब्यू, 2025 में आएगी पहली कार

लग्जरी कार बनाने वाली कंपनी बेंटले ने आने वाले वक्त को भांप लिया है। इसलिए बेंटले अब इलेक्ट्रिक कार के सेगमेंट में कूद पड़ी है। बेंटले 2025 में पहली इलेक्ट्रिक कार लेकर आ रही है।

2 जनवरी 2020

सोनाली बेंद्रे 1:26

अपने जन्मदिन पर स्वर्ण मंदिर पहुंची सोनाली बेंद्रे, परिवार संग की प्रार्थना

1 जनवरी 2020

भगवान गणेश 1:19

पुदुचेरी में नए साल पर भगवान गणेश के लिए बनाया गया सोने का रथ

1 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:12

2 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

1 जनवरी 2020

नया साल 2020 2:19

नए साल में होना है आर्थिक रूप से मजबूत, तो उठाएं ये जरूरी कदम

1 जनवरी 2020

Related

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बच्चे के हित की बात हो तो कानून मानना जरूरी नहीं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

2 जनवरी 2020

भारतीय संचार निगम लिमिटेड
India News

सीबीएसई को 300 करोड़ की संपत्ति बेचने की तैयारी में बीएसएनएल

2 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

तालिबान ने बाख प्रांत में अफगान सुरक्षा बलों को बनाया निशाना, 26 लोगों की मौत

2 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

New Year 2020: एक जनवरी को दुनियाभर में पैदा हुए 392078 बच्चे, भारत सबसे आगे 

2 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

बैंक धोखाधड़ी: ईडी ने 51 करोड़ की संपत्ति अटैच की, फिश टैंक और पॉल्ट्री फार्म भी शामिल

2 जनवरी 2020

Republic Day 2019
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड में इस बार नहीं दिखेगी पश्चिम बंगाल की झांकी

2 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited