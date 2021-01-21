बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट में याचिका: एनसीपी नेता एकनाथ खडसे ने की ECIR को रद्द करने की मांग

NCP leader Eknath Khadse files a plea in Bombay HC seeking quashing of ECIR (FIR) filed against him by ED under sections of PMLA, matter adjourned to Jan 25 after a brief hearing. ASG Anil Singh, appearing for ED, told Court that ED won't take a coercive action till next hearing. pic.twitter.com/D3XFdUyX1n— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021
