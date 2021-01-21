Home ›   India News ›   NCP leader Eknath Khadse files a plea in Bombay HC seeking quashing of ECIR 

बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट में याचिका: एनसीपी नेता एकनाथ खडसे ने की ECIR को रद्द करने की मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 21 Jan 2021 04:11 PM IST
एकनाथ खडसे
एकनाथ खडसे - फोटो : ANI

एनसीपी नेता एकनाथ खडसे ने बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की, जिसमें पीएमएलए की धाराओं के तहत ईडी द्वारा उनके खिलाफ दायर ईसीआईआर (एफआईआर) को रद्द करने की मांग की गई है। हालांकि, मामले को संक्षिप्त सुनवाई के बाद 25 जनवरी तक स्थगित कर दिया गया। ईडी की ओर से पेश एएसजी अनिल सिंह ने कोर्ट को बताया कि ईडी अगली सुनवाई तक कोई ठोस कार्रवाई नहीं करेगा।
india news national eknath khadse ncp leader eknath khadse bombay high court एनसीपी नेता एकनाथ खडसे बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट

